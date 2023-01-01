The turn of the new year is proving to be the season of the television spy thriller. On the heels of Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Recruit, Netflix has unveiled yet another entry into the intelligence and espionage category with Treason featuring Daredevil star, Charlie Cox. And while it is a little strange seeing Charlie Cox operate with 20/20 vision, he's not even the best part of the show. That title would be shared among the female characters that orbit Cox's character, Adam Lawrence. Fans of Game of Thrones will recognize Oona Chaplin from the infamous Red Wedding Episode of the series. Here, She plays Lawrence's wife, Maddy De Costa, and is the emotional, beating heart of the five episode series. Also prominently featured is Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Quantum of Solace) as Kara Yerzova, a former Russian spy. Throw in some taut performances from Tracy Ifeachor as American CIA agent, Dede Alexander, and the young Beau Gadsden as Cox's rebellious teen daughter, Ella Lawrence, and it all makes for a committee of strong women that keep Treason moving at a brisk and exciting pace.

Maddy De Costa Is the Show's Emotional Core

Every good spy thriller has to have an emotional anchor to serve as a reminder of why everything that is happening on a national security level actually matters to the other characters as well as the audience. Maddy De Costa is that center in Treason. As Adam Lawrence's wife and stepmother to his two kids Ella and Callum, she provides the connection between the espionage aspects of the show and the family unit at the center of it. Her turn as Maddy, a stepmom who loves her kids as if they were her own adds the important aspect of realizing what's at stake as well as providing emotional support to Adam Lawrence, who is suddenly thrust into the position of head of the MI6 after Sir Martin Angelis (Ciaran Hinds) is poisoned and hospitalized. There are many layers to her character that include her getting wrapped up in a deadly game of leverage and international politics that ultimately leads to her having to use her military background in order to survive. Oona's characters just seem to fall for men that put her life in danger, doesn't she (Robb Stark, we're looking at you)?

Kara Yerzova Handles the Cloak and Dagger Elements

Olga Kurylenko is no stranger to the action/spy genre having already appeared in both the MCU and opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond series. Her combination of brains, brawn, and beauty have been well-honed over her career. In Treason, she is a former Russian spy who must operate in the clandestine shadows of London's darkest corners to negotiate her way out of an international mess where no one is who they seem to be. The best way for a spy caught up in such an entanglement is through good intelligence that can be used as a bargaining chip to advance her position in the cat-and-mouse game that she is involved in. Information is her biggest asset, and she uses it every chance she gets to maneuver in and out of difficult situations that sometimes require a little hand-to-hand combat as well as the use of her feminine charms. Kara proves to be the whole package and is very adept at what she does. It's refreshing to get to see Kurylenko take center stage after providing support in similar roles in the past.

Dede Alexander Represents the American Interests

Whether it's well-advised or not, the Americans have always got their nose into something, don't they? Tracy Icheafor gets the honor of playing the representative of the CIA in this Netflix thriller. Her character, Dede Alexander, is in London gathering intelligence on Charlie Cox's Adam Lawrence, who the United States suspects of being compromised and dealing foreign trade secrets in exchange for moving quickly up the ladder at MI6 (the British equivalent of the CIA). The rationale is that if Britain is in some way compromised, as our close ally, than so is the United States. Makes sense, right? Proving it may be quite a bit harder, however, as she is also a good friend to Adam's wife Maddy from their military days years ago. Balancing her personal relationships with Maddy and her professional duty to her country becomes more and more difficult the further her friend gets embroiled in the U.S.-Russia international snafu. You may be familiar with Icheafor from her work on The CW hit, The Originals as well as her stint as Abigail Naismith in both parts of "The End of Time" which is a two-part Doctor Who Christmas special.

Beau Gadsden Also Shines as Ella Lawrence

As Adam Lawrence becomes a more important player on the international intelligence stage, so does his family. In particular, his teenage daughter, Ella (Beau Gadsden), who gets the ball rolling when, tired of being shadowed by protective agents because of her dad’s position, she decides to sneak off from under their protection one day after school. Naturally, she ends up getting kidnaped which sets in motion a snowball of quid pro quo exchanges that build throughout each episode. It's understandable, of course, that a fourteen-year-old girl might not be too thrilled being singled out and treated much differently than other kids her age, so we're not too mad about her wandering off. Getting her back will prove to be tricky as nothing is free in the world of global intelligence and Adam and Maddy will do anything to protect their children. Often times she is the link between the complicated relationship between her parents and her little brother, Callum (Samuel Leakey) who is too young to understand the dire nature of their circumstances as the stakes keep climbing higher.

The Women are Pulling All the Strings

While Charlie Cox may get top billing on Treason, he is far from the biggest power broker on the show. That mantle would go to the combination of women that pull at his heartstrings and outmaneuver him intellectually on just about every level imaginable. Maddy and Ella pull him in one direction as his wife and daughter while Kara and Dede are more than up to the task of playing on his loyalties to both his family and his country. The formula works as Treason executes very well with the ladies leading the way while letting the men believe that they're calling all the shots.