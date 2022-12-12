December is a month when we can wrap ourselves in warm blankets, sip on a cup of hot cocoa and do a Christmas movie marathon. Netflix takes the game of Christmas movies very seriously and that is pretty evident through its already-released and upcoming holiday movies. While enjoying Christmas movies all huddled up is a comfortable tradition for many, there comes a time during the very holidays when you want a break from it and are desperate to dip your feet in something less sweet; and that is where Netflix again comes to the rescue with its upcoming thriller limited series, Treason starring Charlie Cox.

Featuring everything from Russian spies to a dangerous love triangle and a potentially fatal threat, Treason is a truly intriguing thriller. Netflix is producing the show in collaboration with Binocular Productions, Borderline Productions, Bryncoed Productions, and ITV Studios. The spy-thriller is one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming releases with its tagline "question everything, suspect everyone," enough to build up the excitement till its release.

What Is the Plot of Treason?

At its core, Treason is a story about betrayal. The story revolves around Adam Lawrence, played by Charlie Cox, who is an M16 agent with a troubled history who is certain that his past would eventually catch up with him and torment him forever. He appears to have his life together and his work in order, but Adam is obliged to take a risk when Kara, played by Olga Kurylenko, a Russian spy enters his life and forces him to confront his past and disrupt his present. A complex relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy (Oona Chaplin), who fight tirelessly to reveal one other's secrets and destroy the one thing they value as things get challenging and the scenario worsens by the minute.

Treason is not a usual spy thriller, instead, it is more centered on a ruthless love triangle against the backdrop of deadly threats, Russian spies, complex political and diplomatic situations, and external high-stakes situations. The tagline, “Question everything, suspect everyone”, sums up the story succinctly and gives a peek into the relationship dynamics, ready to captivate the audience unexpectedly.

Here is the official synopsis released by Netflix:

“Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

Is There a Trailer for Treason?

On December 7, 2022, Netflix released the trailer for the limited series, which delivers a dramatic, suspenseful punch. "Thirty-six hours ago, an attempt was made to kill the chief of MI6," the trailer's opening line reads, and right from the start, as the haunting music plays in the background, we are pulled into the world of espionage. Cox's Adam Lawrence, a young father with little expertise, is promoted in the line of command to take the chief's place. With a politician appearing to be coerced to drop out of a race, and the chief cautioning him to not trust anyone, it becomes apparent with the story unfolding that everything is a part of a broader malicious thought process.

Things soon start to go awry for Adam and the audience much like the characters is made to question if everything is as it seems when Kara, a Russian ex-girlfriend, arrives who claims to have been working the system to get Adam the top position, and she is now come to get her compensation. When his family is threatened by unidentified forces, his wife Maddy starts to doubt his innocence, and Adam is now suspected of betraying his country. The trailer has done a phenomenal job of setting up the world of Treason and the audience is ready to delve deeper into it.

Who Is in the Cast of Treason?

Treason is led by Daredevil star Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, and Olga Kurylenko. Cox has been in the entertainment industry for a long time but the project that put him in the spotlight was his brilliant portrayal of blind lawyer Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Netflix series. Despite its popularity, the show was canceled much to the disappointment of many, but Cox’s Matt Murdock made a cameo, 3 years later, as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cinemas erupted with cheers and the excitement at the return of the loved character had everyone buzzing. Apart from reprising his role as the blind attorney, the much-loved actor is discovering a lot of new stories to share which includes playing the role of Adam Lawrence, a special M16 operator dealing with a haunting past. Oona Chaplin plays Maddy, Adam’s wife, in the show. Chaplin is most known for her performances as Zilpha Geary in the 2017 mystery thriller Taboo, and Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones. In contrast, Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko plays a Russian spy named Kara and is well-recognized for her roles in Oblivion, Quantum of Solace, Mara, and Black Widow. Unlike Cox, Chaplin and Kurylenko have worked together before in Quantum of Solace.

Other cast members include Oscar-nominee Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Adam James (Johnny English Strikes Again), Tracy Ifeachor (Legends of Tomorrow), Beau Gadsdon (The Crown), Avital Lvova (Daliland), Samuel Leakey (Gretel & Hansel), and Alex Kingston (ER).

Who Is the Creative Team Behind Treason?

The miniseries is directed by Louise Hopper and Sarah O’Gorman, with the script written by Matt Charman. The brilliant writer and producer has worked on several productions and has a long backlog of spy works including Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, Suite Franchise, and Black Work. Hopper is renowned for her work in the British TV thriller Flesh & Blood and has also worked on two other major Netflix series: The Witcher and The Sandman. O’Gorman’s list of credits includes Cursed, The Last Kingdom, and the forthcoming The Witcher: Blood and Origin, a spin-off prequel of the Netflix hit. The music for the miniseries is composed by Jamie Salisbury whose expertise in composing music for films and TV series include titles like What We Do In The Shadows, Lagging, and The Dead End.

When and Where Is Treason Releasing?

The thriller series is set to release on Netflix on December 26, 2022. The release date was announced on Netflix UK’s Twitter account with the caption

It is a five-episode series that make up the season and should air simultaneously. Netflix has often operated in this manner, however, the studio appears to be hesitantly testing with block releases as a first step toward getting rid of the binging model.

Charlie Cox’s Upcoming Projects

While Charlie Cox has been away from the world of the popular franchise, he is all set to return with a bang with his appearances already confirmed in these upcoming MCU releases.

In her standalone spinoff series - Echo, Matt Murdock will presumably pair up alongside one of his best comic book allies in the summer of 2023. Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman, portrayed by Alaqua Cox, has connections to the Kingpin, Daredevil's worst foe. Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox's Daredevil co-star, who plays Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), will also feature in the show, so Maya and Matt will probably work together to defeat their sneakiest opponent.

In 2024, in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, it will be the first occasion Daredevil appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an animated character as opposed to a live-action one. In the new series, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will make appearances alongside Peter Parker, and he will be wearing a brand-new black and red suit that is less like his live-action suit and more like the spandex comics that fans have grown to love.

The most anticipated and awaited is Charlie Cox’s series Daredevil: Born Again, expected to release in early 2024, which will be an eighteen-episode-long series following the lawyer as he takes on the legal and criminal world all at the same time. While Vincent D'Onofrio is confirmed to return alongside Cox, fans are holding out hope to see a return of some of Cox’s other legendary Daredevil co-stars.