Deadline reports that Netflix's upcoming spy drama series Treason has just added Oscar-nominated actor Ciarán Hinds in a starring role. Hinds will be joining previously announced stars Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, and Olga Kurylenko as Sir Martin Angelis, the boss and mentor of series lead Adam Lawrence (Cox).

The upcoming six-part series follows Lawrence, who has been trained and groomed to be an MI6 agent, and someone who seems to have his life and career in order, until a Russian spy by the name of Kara, with whom he shares a rocky past relationship, reappears and forces him to question everything he knew. Adam, his wife Maddy, and Kana all attempt to expose each other's secrets while still trying to navigate their personal and professional lives.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman, best known for work on the film Bridge of Spies, helms the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Treason is produced by Binocular Productions, Charman’s production company, and marks the company's first major project. Alongside Charman, Foz Allan will also serve as an executive producer along with Valery Ryan, Binocular Production's head of drama. Louise Hooper, who previously helmed episodes of fellow Netflix series The Witcher, is set to direct the upcoming series.

Image via AMC

Hinds joins the project on the heels of his Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh. His performance in the film has also netted him the Best Supporting Actor Award from the National Board of Review, and made him a part of the Best Acting Ensemble Award given to the film by the Critics Choice Awards.

Along with his work on Belfast, Hinds has also previously appeared in films such as Munich, In Bruges, Tinker Tailor Soldier Boy, and Justice League as Steppenwolf as well as TV series such as Game of Thrones and Rome. Treason comes from the UK division of Netflix, joining the TV adaptation of David Nicholls' One Day as well as the upcoming series Eric and Kaos, the latter of which comes from Charlie Covell, writer of the adaptation of The End of the F***ing World.

There is currently no official release date for Treason.

