As part of its post-Christmas offering, Netflix will be releasing an espionage-themed limited series titled Treason starring Daredevil actor, Charlie Cox. As part of its buildup to the series’ release, the streamer has released the official trailer for the series. Coming from the writer of Bridge of Spies, the trailer shows the deceit, lies, and treachery that come with being a part of the world of espionage.

The trailer begins with a dark announcement, “Thirty-six hours ago, an attempt was made to kill the chief of MI6.” In the aftermath of the attempt on the chief’s life, his deputy is bumped up the chain of command in the meantime to replace him. Step forward Cox’s Adam Lawrence – young man and father, inexperienced – yet the job must be done. It begins to become clear that the plot to take out the chief is part of a larger nefarious thought process, with a politician seemingly being blackmailed to pull out of a race. “This is a volatile time,” Adam’s superior warns while also alluding to the doubt that many within the agency will have regaring his competence. But he also offers solid advice, “Do not trust anyone.”

Soon enough, things begin to spiral for Cox's Adam Lawrence. First, the CIA believes he has been compromised and then, a Russian ex from his past, Kara (Olga Kurylenko) returns – is all as it seems? Apparently, Kara has been pulling the strings that have gotten Adam the top gig, and now she’s here to collect. It all begins to come to a head when his family is coming under threat from forces unknown, his wife does not believe his innocence and now Adam is being accused of betraying his country. “I am not a double agent,” he proclaims.

Image via Netflix

Treason is created by writer Matt Charman, who also doubles on the series as an executive producer. The series is helmed by director Louise Hooper (The Sandman, The Witcher) alongside Sarah O’Gorman. Joining Charman in the executive producer pool are Foz Allan and Valery Ryan. Alongside Cox and Kurylenko, Treason also boasts an impressive cast that includes Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), Ciarán Hinds (Zack Snyder's Justice League), and Tracy Ifeachor (The Originals).

Treason premieres all 5-episodes on Netflix on December 26. Check out the trailer and official synopsis from Netflix below