Netflix is ready to roll out another exciting spy thriller with Matt Charman's Treason, led by Daredevil actor Charlie Cox. The British limited series joins the December slate of releases rounding out the year and the holiday season. The show serves as one of the two upcoming Netflix projects from Charman, who also has a sci-fi film titled Mothership that is expected to drop next year on the streaming platform. However, Treason has a lot more hype attached to its release given its set streaming date and the success of Charman's work after co-writing the Steven Spielberg historic thriller Bridge of Spies.

Below is a helpful guide on how you can watch the highly-anticipated spy thriller series Treason.

When and Where Can you Watch Treason?

The limited series premieres on December 26, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Initially, the show was expected to have six episodes but was later announced as a five-part series. All five episodes will be released together, ready for the audience to watch on Boxing Day.

Watch the Treason Trailer

The official trailer was dropped by Netflix on December 7 and jumps straight into the high-stakes action of an assassination attempt on the MI6 chief played by Ciarán Hinds. In the aftermath, a promising agent named Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox) rises to the position of MI6 chief. However, the new job quickly descends into chaos as Lawrence's loyalty is publicly questioned due to his connection with a Russian spy named Kara (Olga Kurylenko), who carried out the assassination attempt. The safety of his own family, career, and his country all hang in the balance until he can clear his name.

What Is Treason About?

When first announced in 2021, Treason was described as "The Bodyguard meets John Le Carré", which promises a suspenseful story full of multi-layered twists that come with these spy thrillers. The trailer alone paints the morally gray world involved with government organizations and how the commodity of trust becomes limited in a role such as the chief of MI6. There will be much to unpack for the audience as the protagonist of Adam Lawrence will have to work fast and smart to protect his family and his reputation after impending allegations of his betrayal of the country. The official synopsis of the series released by Netflix reads as follows:

"Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Treason?

The series cast is packed with a lot of prominent talent, including the lead star Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence. Between his return to the MCU as fan-favorite hero Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Cox worked on Treason along with his other TV series Kin. He stars opposite Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko who plays Kara, the Russian spy that Lawrence becomes entangled with due to their shared past. Kurylenko is also a Marvel alum, having starred as Taskmaster in Black Widow, and is also known for appearing in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace. Oona Chaplin plays Maddy, Lawrence's wife who gets caught up in the suspicions and possible web of lies that surrounds her husband. Chaplin is popularly known for her role as Talisa Stark in Game of Thrones and has appeared in series like Black Mirror and Taboo.

Additionally, Oscar-nominated actor Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) is set to play MI6 chief Sir Martin Angelis. The rest of the cast includes Beau Gadsdon (Rogue One) and Samuel Leakey (MotherFatherSon), who play Lawrence's children. Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico) stars as an agent that questions Lawrence's integrity as the new head of MI6 while Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) is set to play a politician who gets caught up in Kara's schemes.

As mentioned, the show's creator, executive producer, and head writer is Matt Charman, who previously co-wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 2015 film Bridge of Spies. Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman direct the series after both having worked on other Netflix projects such as The Witcher and The Sandman. Foz Allan (The Athena) and Valery Ryan (Cracker) also serve as executive producers for the show with Charman's production company Binocular Productions.

More Spy Thriller Series like Treason That You Can Watch Now

Despite the international connotations of espionage, many spy thrillers solely based in the UK have been created and present endless gripping stories of action, deception, and plot twists. Similar to Treason, the following series are all led by mostly UK-based casts and productions that tap into the dangerous world involving MI5 and MI6. These fast-paced and intense stories will have you hooked and wondering what will become of these life-or-death situations for the involved agents.

The Night Manager (2016): Based on John Le Carré's 1993 novel, this miniseries follows a former British soldier-turned-hotel manager named Jonathan Pines (Tom Hiddleston). He's recruited by Angela Burrs (Olivia Colman), an MI6 Foreign Office manager who wants him to infiltrate the upper ranks of an illegal arms circle led by their dealer, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). With notable talent already covered in the main three mentioned roles, the cast extends to include Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), Tom Hollander (The White Lotus), and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education). The series was critically acclaimed for being a vastly successful adaption of Le Carré's novel, something that previous film adaptions had struggled to achieve. The impressive performances from Hiddleston and Laurie build the foundation of tension that keeps the audience engrossed with the story. It received three Golden Globe wins along with nominations from the Emmys and Critics' Choice Television Awards. All six episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.

The Game (2014 - 2015): The six-part limited series is set during the Cold War. Joe Lambe (Tom Hughes) is a young MI5 agent who is part of a secret committee investigating Soviet threats. Led by his Director General, codenamed Daddy (Brian Cox), Lambe faces an almost impossible situation of working to protect the country while not knowing for sure who is an ally and who is an enemy. The Game flew under the radar as a BBC series, but its short run remains packed with intriguing and complex threads of a character-driven narrative heightened by the backdrop of the Cold War. The show holds a gritty tone in its suspenseful story that leaves the audience wondering what will unfold for Lambe as he and the MI5 fight this invisible war. All six episodes are available for purchase on AppleTV or Prime Video and for streaming on BET+.

Slow Horses (2022 -): This new AppleTV+ series is based on another spy thriller novel series titled Slough House, written by Mick Herron. The story focuses on a misfit group of disgraced MI5 agents who are united by their mistakes that cost them their jobs and are subsequently relegated to a subdivision called Slough House. Led by their abrasive boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), this band of spies works hard on their roads to redemption as they get involved with investigating serious cases of potential threats that endanger Britain. Among the talented ensemble includes Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon), and Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour). The show brings a refreshing take on the spy genre, with flawed protagonists in an otherwise established profession that demands perfection. It also leaves the audience rooting for the characters who still vow to protect their country despite their underdog positions in the MI5 hierarchy. The series is currently in its second season, which drops new episodes every Friday on AppleTV+.

