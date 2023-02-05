Few Disney movies -- even those being released today --capture the spirit of adventure quite like Treasure Planet. The Sci-Fi, Steampunk-infused take on Robert Louis Stevenson's 1882 novel was years in the making when it hit theaters in 2002, the passion project of co-directors John Musker and Ron Clements. Its journey to the big screen hadn't been an easy one -- making its ultimate loss at the box office all the more painful for fans of its unique style. Though Treasure Planet has since been labeled one of Disney's "biggest animated flops," its daring creativity makes it a unique entry in the Mouse's catalog.

The Journey Begins

Image via Disney

John Musker met Ron Clements while working on another Disney picture — 1981's tearjerker ​​​​​​The Fox and the Hound. (You might remember this one for giving you an existential crisis about hunting.) Something about their combination proved magical: Musker and Clements would go on to co-direct many favorites. (Such as Oscar-winning Disney Renaissance-era films Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.) Surprisingly, though, these classics weren't the passion project the duo had in mind. By 1985, Clements had already pitched the idea for "Treasure Island in Space," which was rejected by CEO Micheal Eisner. After some time and a third rejection, they were finally told they'd be allowed to make their movie — but only after finishing work on 1997's animated musical Hercules. "Had we not had some clout, I don't know that it would have ever been made," Clements told IGN in 2002. Though it wasn't without a price, Musker and Clements would finally be able to bring their vision to fruition.

A Unique Vision That Was Before Its Time

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Ultimately, Musker and Clements would end up making a film about fatherhood. Through exploring the unorthodox relationship between wannabe adventurer Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and gruff space pirate Long John Silver (Brian Murray), Treasure Planet becomes a retelling about finding family. And though the script's focus becomes muddled in some places, Treasure Planet's world design feels complete. A heady mix of old-timey dress and futuristic technology, the film's commitment to a consistent style is apparent from its opening scene. Sarah Hawkins (Laurie Metcalf), a put-upon inn owner, is reading a bedtime story to her son Jim. This ordinary scene of domesticity — something that would feel at home in its source material — is suddenly elevated when we see Jim's book. It's more of a hologram show than a traditional novel, the images moving and turning in their own little spaces. A cross between reading material and a movie, Jim's book is our first clue that the world of Treasure Planet is visually unique even among its Disney counterparts.

We know right from the start what kind of place we're in, even as it straddles anesthetics and genres. "It's more space fantasy than futuristic science fiction," Clements told IGN. This look was achieved in a very specific way: Musker and Clements employed a "70/30 law," meaning things should look 70 percent "traditional" and 30 percent Sci-Fi. It's certainly apparent: In this world, when pirates and sailors say they have spaceships, they literally mean wooden ships that glide overhead on streams of "etherium." ("We liked the image of the galleon with solar sails," Musker said in a 2007 interview. "We wanted people to breathe in space rather than have helmets and space suits, which would take all the romance out of it.") In fact, the animation methods themselves were new — technology used on Tarzan was utilized to make digital sets. These CG environments were combined with traditionally animated 2-D characters and other 3-D elements to create a unique mix of animation styles. Though there had been some concerns about the story, Musker told IGN that the film's lack of romance could have been a problem for the studio, Treasure Planet had come into its own as a new, singularly-animated coming-of-age story for Disney. Or had it?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Despite its hard journey to legitimacy, despite its striking blend of animation methods, Treasure Planet became one of Disney's worst failures. Making just around $110 million at the box office to offset a budget of $140 million, the movie sunk to disappointing losses. Prominent commercial tie-ins, including those with McDonald's and Pepsi-Cola, didn't seem to help. The explanations for its lack of pull vary, and there may be no deciding reason for its upset, but one factor could very well have been Jim Hawkins' age.

One of the writers, Terry Rossio, has written that he believes aging Jim up was a mistake. (In the original novel, he is about 12. In the movie, he's around 15.) A slightly older Jim, with floppy 90s hair and a bad attitude, rubbed some the wrong way. It also couldn't help that Planet was released against a stacked slate of films: Competitors at the theater included Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and The Santa Clause 2. Even now, the precise angles of Treasure Planet's box-office failure seem to elude us. Whatever the reason, the impact was real: Disney shelved the franchise they'd planned to build on the film's expected success and took a public hit on their business end. There would be no more expansion of its world: Treasure Planet was now a standalone film.

Treasure Planet Has Gained Acclaim Over Time

Image via Disney

More than twenty years after its monetary defeat, however, a passionate ring of defense has formed around this cultural curiosity. In a 2022 retrospective, the New York Times said: "Both its technologically advanced visuals and the poignancy of its interpersonal conflicts make it a bright anomaly in the constellation of early 2000s animation that deserved to soar." Clearly, a modern re-evaluation seems to have found the film a new, more appreciative audience. Its innovative, kinetic animation draws the eye -- but the real gold is in Treasure Planet's human heart. Jim's realization that our relationships are more important than our material possessions -- and that he's not weak to want connection -- are important messages for young men. Even if just as a visual feast, Treasure Planet is worth a re-watch. In Long John Silver's own words, "You got the makings of greatness in you, but you gotta take the helm and chart your own course! Stick to it, no matter the squalls!"