The Big Picture Treasure trailer balances dark history with light-hearted storytelling, offering a fun yet emotional viewing experience.

Filming at Auschwitz brought powerful emotions to the Treasure team, enhancing the authenticity of the story for viewers.

Director Julia von Heinz explores generational trauma in Treasure, emphasizing the importance of communication and reckoning with the past.

Bleecker Street and Filmnation released today a trailer for Treasure. The comedy/drama stars Lena Dunham (Girls) and Stephen Fry (The Morning Show) as a daughter and father who go on a road trip across 1990s Poland. While Edek (Fry) is a Holocaust survivor, Ruth (Dunham) is a journalist who's figuring out her family's roots through her father's experiences. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on June 14.

The trailer for Treasure stresses the two conflicting aspects of the movie. While the story contains the horrors of a past that scarred entire generations, it's also lighthearted and it looks like a pretty fun story to watch. This is probably because the movie is not about the traumas themselves, but rather about how the roots of the Rothwax family shaped the father-daughter dynamics that we see onscreen.

The Treasure team made sure that a huge portion of them were actually from Poland. They spent three days filming at Auschwitz — a place where film crews aren't allowed inside. They got special permission to film in the parking lot and outside the fence along the border. According to Dunham and Fry, they were some powerful days and, needless to say, this will translate to viewers when the time comes to watch the movie.

'Treasure' Director Explains Origins and Themes Of The Movie

Treasure is directed and co-written by Julia von Heinz (And Tomorrow the Entire World). She adapted the screenplay from the novel Too Many Men by author Lilly Brett. According to Heinz, the author worked closely with the production team and Heinz stated they went through "12 drafts" before feeling like they nailed the comedy-drama balance. In an official statement, she revealed she was "overjoyed" that she got Dunham and Fry to be on board and commented on the central themes of the movie, including the importance of communication:

“I think they are each other’s treasure – and reckoning with the past ultimately becomes a gift. Of course Edek thinks his past is horrible and something he would only want to protect his daughter from, but in a transgenerational trauma constellation, it is essential to talk about it, to dig it out and to uncover it.”

Heinz describes Treasure as the third installment on her "Aftermath" trilogy, a series of standalone movies that examine the legacy of the Nazi past in Germany. Both Heinz and Dunham expressed the importance of these stories continuing to be told, because the trauma caused by the Holocaust was so massive that it does take generations to tell the stories of all of those who suffered it.