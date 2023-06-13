Treat Williams, the versatile and prolific star well known for roles in Everwood and Hair, playing Dr. Andy Brown and George Berger respectively, has sadly passed away on Monday, June 12. The Prince of the City star was involved in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont. He was 71 at the time of death.

The death of the actor whose career spanned nearly half a century, was confirmed in a statement by his family and his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. The family's statement to Deadline reads in part, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. ...Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. ...To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers." Speaking about the tragic event to PEOPLE, his agent offers some detail, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson says. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." Adding,"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson continues. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Also speaking to People was the fire chief for Dorset, Jacob Gribble who revealed that the accident happened around 5 p.m. ET and involved Williams’ motorcycle and a lone car. The driver of the vehicle apparently didn’t see Williams' motorcycle. The actor was the only person hurt in the collision. He suffered critical injuries before being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York by helicopter.

Image via Disney

A Career Spanning Nearly Half a Century

Williams was born in Stamford, Connecticut on Dec. 1, 1951. His onscreen debut came in the Ivan Nagy directed 1975 film Deadly Hero. His big-screen breakthrough came four years when he starred as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s Hair, his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. His role as agent Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie The Late Shift, earned him an Emmy nomination in 1996. Williams' is also remembered for starring as Andy Brown in all four seasons of Greg Berlanti's Everwood from 2002 to 2006. Other credits accrued to the actor includes Prince of the City (1981), Deep Rising (1998) and The Deep End of the Ocean (1999).

Recently, Williams appeared in a number of television series. First, on Blue Bloods in a six-episode arc as Lenny Ross, in Chesapeake Shores on the Hallmark Channel from 2016-22, and in We Own This City the limited series on HBO. Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series Feud: Capote’s Women, will be his next appearance.

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.