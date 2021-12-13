The striking visuals are enough to make this an intriguing release.

Game developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital have released a closer look at gameplay for their upcoming game, Trek to Yomi, a new samurai tale. The trailer debuted with beautiful graphics for the side-scrolling action and a stunning black and white color that adds to the somberness of the overall cinematic presentation. A release date is expected to be announced in 2022.

Trek to Yomi follows protagonist Hiroki, a swordsman that made a promise to his dying Master that he’d continue to protect his town and the people he loved “against all threats,” but will he succeed or perish in the fight against evil forces? The samurai must take his journey alone and “beyond life and death” to find the right path for himself.

Along the way, Hiroki will encounter a variety of enemies he must hack and slash through, such as other gifted swordsmen and supernatural entities, all while wielding the traditional wear and weapons of a Samurai. The story is presented through a visual lens that echoes classic samurai films - a job well done, I might add. An original score was created to further enhance the immersion of the game’s time and place, which is feudal Japan.

Trek to Yomi is expected to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms upon release.

Check out the cinematic trailer below to see the Samurai action for yourself:

Here is the official synopsis provided by Flying Wild Hog:

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

