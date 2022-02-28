Get ready, Trekkies, soon you'll be able to bring home, well, Trekkies. The documentary about Star Trek fans is coming to Blu-ray for the first time ever. Trekkies: 25th Anniversary Edition will feature a newly restored version of the film in a brand-new 4K scan restoration and a retrospective of the documentary featuring the original filmmakers, and will be available starting on May 24, 2022.

Star Trek fans, often referred to as Trekkies, have been passionate about Gene Roddenberry's groundbreaking science-fiction franchise since the first series premiered in 1966. Since then, the fan base has been a very vocal and dedicated group. The first Star Trek convention, which was one of the first conventions of its kind to celebrate a TV show, was held in 1972 and attracted thousands of fans. For decades, Trekkies have been a prevalent part of "nerd culture," something the Trekkies documentary hoped to capture.

Trekkies follows Star Trek: The Next Generation star Denise Crosby as she interviews a wide variety of Star Trek fans across the country to see what it is about the show that they love so much and how it has shaped their lives. The documentary takes an amusing and yet heartfelt look at the famously devoted fanbase as they cosplay their favorite characters, seek autographs from the stars, and debate if they should be called "Trekkies" vs. "Trekkers" — judging by the name of the film, I think it is easy to tell which side won.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: How 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Stays True to the Spirit of the Franchise

Trekkies features chats with hundreds of Trekkies as well as interviews from the stars of the franchise like James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy, Brent Spiner, and George Takei. Additionally, the new release of Trekkies will include A Trek Back — a retrospective of what it was like to make the documentary featuring Crosby and the film's director Roger Nygard.

About the new release of Trekkies, Nygard commented, "we're so thrilled to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of our film with this newly restored edition." Crosby adds on to that with "We can't wait for fans of this iconic series to re-visit, or discover for the first time, how generations of fans have been brought together via their shared loved of these stories."

Trekkies: 25th Anniversary Edition becomes available for purchase on May 24, 2022, and is available for preorder now from Shout! Factory. And you can watch several currently airing Star Trek series, including Discovery and Picard, as well as all previous series from the franchise on Paramount+.

You can take a look at the film's original trailer below.

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Hit Sci-Fi Show Some new faces and some old: All Star Trek.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email