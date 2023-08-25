The Big Picture Tremors 2: Aftershocks is a direct-to-video sequel that defies stereotypes, offering a surprisingly good and charming continuation of the franchise.

New challenges arise in this sequel, including the introduction of the menacing Shriekers, a new evolution of Graboids that reproduce rapidly.

The 4K and Blu-ray release of Tremors 2: Aftershocks includes an array of special features and goodies, making it a must-have for fans.

Direct-to-video sequels have an unshakable stigma surrounding them. Stereotypically seen as lower in artistic quality than theatrical releases with far lower budgets and loss of cast and crew members from their big-screen predecessors, they're the butt of many jokes and mostly written off by film fans as nothing more than cash grabs. Occasionally, though, certain films of this ilk are surprisingly good, and some franchises even build a successful following through this medium. That's certainly the case for the Tremors franchise and its excellent sequel Tremors 2: Aftershocks. Now, Arrow Video is giving the film a major upgrade with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release coming on November 28.

Although Aftershocks lacks Kevin Bacon as the charming lead of its predecessor Valentine McKee, it still manages to move the franchise forward and create an exciting sequel that's nearly as charming as the first. The late Fred Ward now takes the reins, returning as Val's friend and fellow slacker handyman Earl Bassett to hunt Graboids once more. Having spent all the money he earned from their first tango with Graboids, Earl accepts an offer to hunt down the massive worms in a Mexican oil field for $50,000 a pop. He finds himself a new hunting partner in the overly eager taxi driver Grady (Christopher Gartin) and a new geologist guiding them in Kate Reilly (Helen Shaver), but when the sheer number of Graboids becomes overwhelming, they invite Perfection's resident arms expert and doomsday prepper Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) to come help out.

While the worms are back and as menacing as ever, this film also revealed the first Graboid evolution - the Shriekers. Although blind, these new bipedal creatures can sense body heat and can reproduce at alarming rates, causing the situation to spiral completely out of control for the Graboid-hunting heroes. This new twist would pave the way for the many sequels to come, leading up to the most recent installment, Tremors: Shrieker Island, in 2020.

What Graboid Goodies Await in Tremors 2: Aftershocks' 4K Release?

Aftershocks hails from S.S. Wilson, the first Tremors film's writer who's now behind the camera. His writing partner Brent Maddock joins once again as co-writer for the sequel. Part of the reason the project turned out so well is that much of the original film's team, including several of the actors and effects artists, took massive pay cuts to keep cameras rolling. Wilson even directed the film for free on top of writing to save extra money. Their dedication led to what is widely considered one of the best films to ever come out of the direct-to-video format.

With the film's 4K and Blu-ray release comes a Graboid-sized helping of special features and goodies, including an anatomy chart for the Shriekers, stunning new artwork for the cover, and much more. See the full list of everything included below:

New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director S.S. Wilson

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless 2.0 and 4.0 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new feature commentary by director/co-writer S.S. Wilson and co-producer Nancy Roberts

Brand new feature commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors

Graboid Go Boom, a newly filmed interview with special effects designer Peter Chesney

Critical Need-to-Know Information, a newly filmed interview with CG supervisor Phil Tippett

The Making of Tremors 2, an on-set featurette with the cast and crew

Outtakes

Trailers for Tremors and Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Image gallery

Illustrated perfect bound booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Melville on the Tremors 2 scripts that never got made, and Dave Wain & Matty Budrewicz on the history of Universal’s DTV sequel division

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

Small fold-out poster featuring new Shrieker X-ray art by Matt Frank

Limited Edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank”

Tremors 2: Aftershocks comes home on 4K and Blu-ray on November 28. All three editions - the standard limited edition 4K, the Arrow Store exclusive 4K, and the limited edition Blu-ray - are available to pre-order now. Check out the trailer below.