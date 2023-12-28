The Big Picture Tremors 2: Aftershocks recaptures the fun of the original while expanding its mythology, deserving to be seen on the big screen.

Kevin Bacon's absence in the sequel led to the introduction of a similar character, Grady Hoover, who adds to the success of Tremors 2.

The practical effects and menacing graboids in Tremors 2, along with the introduction of shriekers, make it the best of the Tremors sequels.

Tremors is regarded today as one of the most thrilling and funniest monster movies ever made thanks to its clever premise, outstanding practical effects, and the effortless chemistry between stars Kevin Bacon and the late Fred Ward. As good as it may be, Tremors was an absolute box office dud, making just $16 million, when it was released to theaters on January 19, 1990. What saved Tremors was its life on VHS. Movie watchers who missed it while it was at the multiplex now discovered it at the video store.

If any horror movie deserved a sequel, it was Tremors. What happened next? Are there more graboids? Where do they come from? A long six years later, a sequel finally came, but one huge ingredient was missing. When Kevin Bacon made Tremors, his career was in decline, but now he was a megastar. He turned down what would become Tremors 2: Aftershocks. Without an A-list Hollywood star, Tremors 2 had no chance at a theatrical run. It went straight to video, and while its success led to a plethora of outlandish sequels, Tremors 2: Aftershocks recaptures the fun of the original while also expanding its mythology. It deserved to be seen on the big screen.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks Earl Bassett, now a washed-up ex-celebrity, is hired by a Mexican oil company to eradicate a Graboid epidemic that's killing more people each day. However, the humans aren't the only one with a new battle plan. Release Date April 9, 1996 Cast Fred Ward , Christopher Gartin , Helen Shaver , Marcelo Tubert , Michael Gross Rating PG-13 Runtime 97m Main Genre Horror Genres Comedy

When Kevin Bacon Didn't Return, 'Tremors 2: Aftershocks' Created a Similar Character

Kevin Bacon became a giant star thanks to Footloose in 1984, but a series of duds afterward saw him saying yes to a creature feature called Tremors. Even better than the graboid monsters was the relationship between Bacon's carefree Valentine McKee and Fred Ward's grumpy Earl Bassett. They made a movie about people being swallowed alive by giant worms. Following Tremors, however, Bacon's career took off again, with roles in Flatliners, JFK, and A Few Good Men. When Bacon was asked by Universal to return half a decade later for a Tremors sequel, he was gearing up for a major part in Apollo 13. As he told Esquire in 2021, he said to Universal, "'Well, why are you making a sequel of a movie that I was in that bombed?’” When Universal told him they wanted Tremors 2 to be direct-to-video, Bacon, knowing that such a release made an actor look like his career was dwindling, decided to pass.

Tremors 2 went forward without him. Fred Ward returned, and Michael Gross as the near insane graboid hunter Burt Gummer was there too. With those two together, how could you fail? This time around, Earl even earned a romantic interest in Dr. Kate Reilly (Helen Sheaver). But how do you replace megastar Kevin Bacon? You do just that. Tremors 2: Aftershocks brought in not famous actor Christopher Gartin to play Grady Hoover, another friend of Earl's who is equally annoying to the guy, and with the same carefree, loud-mouthed attitude of Bacon's Val. Gartin told Entertainment Weekly in 1996, ”I’m like a glorified stand-in. That’s just the business.”

Yeah, Grady Hoover is a Valentine McKee clone, but his character still works. He's a happy-go-lucky guy, but one who cares about his friends and doesn't run from danger. And with lines to Fred Ward like, "No offense Earl but you're nervous as a Chihuahua," he can't be all that bad. If a contrasting relationship is part of the success of Tremors, it's part of the success of Tremors 2 as well.

The Shriekers of 'Tremors 2: Aftershocks' Are Just as Fun as the Graboids

A monster movie created in 1990 could have been bad just from a technical standpoint alone. The practical effects of the 1980s were giving way to CGI as the 90s began, but Tremors stayed practical. The graboids could have been something to laugh at, but with how real and menacing they looked, they were something to fear. It made the plot tense. Move around too much and they'll pop out of the earth and take you down. Before there was A Quiet Place, there was Tremors, and with no computer-animated monsters.

The graboids are still there in Tremors 2: Aftershocks, looking as disgusting and terrifying as before. While that's great, a sequel couldn't just do the same thing. It already had much of the same cast, and the same desert setting, though trading in Nevada for the oil fields of Mexico. What would be the point of a non-theatrical sequel that just did the same thing? A straight-to-video sequel meant you could take more risks. While the Tremors franchise sometimes took that too far (later sequels would introduce flying graboids who shoot fire out of their butts, giving them the name "ass blasters"), Tremors 2 looked to make its monsters scarier. The one weakness of a graboid is that it's below ground. Stay high enough above ground and they can't get you. To remedy this, the sequel introduced shriekers. They were smaller than graboids, but deadlier, as they were an above-ground species that could run on land, and they would scream out to other shriekers whenever they sensed prey. There was no getting away from them.

'Tremors 2: Aftershocks' Is Easily the Best of the 'Tremors' Sequels

Tremors 2: Aftershocks knew what fans loved about the first film, and aimed to recreate that magic, while also keeping us on our toes. There was no phoning it in. And even though CGI was used for the shriekers, it didn't result in a fake-looking creation. Real effort was put in. Tremors 2 didn't hide in shame from its direct to VHS fate. Instead, it embraced it.

The sequel was a success on VHS, leading to a franchise. Those films didn't know how to match the first two, so they sought to be more and more outlandish, embracing the absurd. Not only were we introduced to ass blasters, but there is a Tremors film for every plot you can think of. Want a Tremors movie that takes place in a Jurassic Park-like setting? Done. Want a Tremors that takes place in the snow? Done. Tremors in the Old West? Done. It's a surprise there was never a Tremors in space or one where the ass blasters battled Jason Voorhees.

That silliness took the fear away from the franchise. It became all about Burt Gummer's one-liners and new ways to kill CGI monsters. Tremors 2: Aftershocks wanted to be a real movie, one to laugh with (and not at), and also wanted to be thrilled by. The first film may have tanked in theaters, but that's what made it even more impressive. People found it not from studio prompting, but word of mouth. Fans saved a movie that had failed out of the gate. A sequel deserved a chance to show that it was more than just a movie that helped resurrect Kevin Bacon's career. It also deserved a theatrical run as a reward to the fans who had made it so popular with a second chance to begin with. Who knows if it would have succeeded, but it may have done well enough to save us from ever having to hear the words "ass blasters" in the future.

