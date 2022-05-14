When Fred Ward passed away on May 8, 2022, movie fans mourned the loss of a talented actor. From The Right Stuff to Silkwood, Ward proved himself to be a talented, if not underrated, presence. When we think of Ward though, one movie comes to mind above the rest: Tremors.

When Tremors was released into theaters in 1990, it was a colossal failure. Coming out to mediocre reviews (Roger Ebert could barely recommend it on Siskel & Ebert), it debuted at number five on opening weekend, and it never gained any traction, making just $16 million total during its theatrical run. It found a second life, however, on home video, becoming a cult hit that would lead to a seven-film franchise and a short-lived TV series. Part of this success is due to the film’s clever premise. A story about giant worms under the earth who can sense the vibrations of their human prey was familiar enough in its monster movie roots, but it had never been done in quite this way. With its interactive atmosphere, hearkening back to zombie films, it leaves the viewer asking, how would you escape, and how could you fight back? If you haven't seen it before, or want to take it in all over again, those questions can now be answered on Peacock, where Tremors is currently streaming.

It's the Characters and Not the Monsters Who Make 'Tremors' So Memorable

While the film lives up to that potential with its fast-paced story and astounding practical effects, it’s the characters who make the film memorable. Tremors is an impeccable ensemble film. Although Kevin Bacon may have been one of the two main stars, this was not a vehicle used to promote his success. Sure, Footloose had changed the movie landscape in 1984, but that was half a decade earlier, and Bacon had yet to follow it up with anything nearly as successful. Movies like White Water Summer, End of the Line, and Lemon Sky didn't connect, so for Bacon to be in Tremors, this wasn't a sign of his success, but seemingly a measure of how far his career was falling. Instead, Tremors became one of the more memorable movies he made, and it saved his struggling career.

It’s every member of the cast that makes Tremors work, from the nerdy female seismologist, Ronda (Finn Carter), who is braver than everyone else (and who Bacon’s character pines for), to the badass husband and wife survivalists, Burt and Heather Gummer, played by Michael Gross and Reba McEntire. It’s Ward and Bacon’s Earl and Val, as handymen in a sparsely populated Nevada town named Perfection, that the film revolves around. On paper, the two don’t work together. Ward’s Earl Bassett is 15 years older than his counterpart, and a bit of a grump who is set in his ways. Bacon’s Valentine “Val” McKee is the younger 20-something, energetic, and carefree. That contrast is either going to get them in big trouble or help save them.

Val and Earl's Friendship Is at the Heart of 'Tremors'

When we first meet them, it’s morning in the desert and Earl is fast asleep in the back of their pickup truck. To wake him, Val jumps on the truck and yells, “Stampede!” until Earl, fearing for his life, jumps up and falls out of the truck. That’s followed up, though, with Val offering Earl a cigarette. They move to then arguing over whose turn it is to make breakfast, but when Val loses a game of Rock Paper Scissors, he accepts his fate with only minimal complaining about Earl’s age. When getting frustrated over hanging a barbed wire fence, Earl asks, “Is this a job for intelligent men?” Val is quick with the harsh comeback of, “Show me one. I’ll ask him.” Ouch. Still, they move straight from that to going right into talking about getting different jobs and the possible loss of their freedom. When Earl gets on Val about never planning ahead with their jobs, Val keeps his mouth shut, knowing that the old man is right.

That’s how it is with these two. They argue over everything, but it’s more repartee among friends than genuine fighting. Not even five minutes in, and we’ve already had an effective introduction to our heroes. They’re opposite in so many ways, but they also come together. They depend on each other. And we can already see how their traits (Earl’s ability to plan ahead and Val’s desire to live in the moment) is going to help them later on.

That is tested when the graboids (the name given to the deadly giant worms) appear. It’s then that these two men, who are sick of their jobs and low on money, must focus to alert the town to what’s going on. After finding a few dead bodies, and fearing that a serial killer is on the loose, Earl and Val race to Perfection without hesitation. More than anything, they are brave and care about their neighbors. When the serial killer theory turns out to be monstrous, killer earthworms, the duo take to horses, racing to get help, planning out what to do along the way. Even the unimaginable can’t scare them off. They are fighters.

Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward Are the Perfect Monster Movie Heroes

When they accidentally manage to kill one of the graboids, they begin to argue again as they decide what to do next. “Why don’t we just make him run for it, we outran him yesterday?” Val offers, to which Earl counters, “Run for it! Running’s not a plan, running is what you do when a plan fails.” As they escalate, Earl stating that they need to think of a plan, and Val hitting back with, “I have one. You start thinking,” we can only laugh. Even in a moment of impending doom where their lives are in serious jeopardy, the two still argue.

Their best moments come in the second half of the film, as the town begins to fight back. Earl and Val pole vault onto rocks. Val runs to save a little girl on a pogo stick as a graboid heads straight for her, putting his life on the line without a second thought, before racing to save the seismologist right after.

In the film’s climax, what we learned in those first five minutes about Earl and Val shines through. The town’s remaining survivors are trapped on a large rock, surrounded by the last two graboids. It’s then that Earl, the smarter one, the more patient one who plans ahead, gets the bright idea to put a rope around a homemade explosive and throw it out across the dirt, pulling it to trick one of the graboids to take it. It works. The graboid takes it and blows itself up. Only one graboid remains.

The last graboid isn’t so gullible. It, too, takes the lasso like a hooked fish, but then spits it back out. It lands on the rock, sending the townspeople scurrying for their lives. Earl and Val end up several yards from the rock, completely exposed. With one bomb left, the roles are reversed. Earl now doesn’t know what to do, but the carefree Val suddenly does. He’s calm. He’s planning ahead. Val has learned from Earl. He runs full speed from the rock, and Earl runs right with him instead of toward safety, even though he has no idea what Val is up to.

Val leads the graboid to the edge of a cliff, where it bursts through, and falls to its gory, guts-splattering death. Everyone is saved. Earl and Val came together, as they have for so long, to protect their friends and each other. In the end they also learn from one another. Val showed that with his ability to plan ahead and outsmart the final graboid. Earl shows what he’s learned from his friend in the film’s final moments. The carefree Val it turns out is more scared of women than giant worms, as he’s afraid to tell the seismologist he’s been smitten with how he feels, letting her walk away. Without uttering a word, Earl slams the truck hood down and gives Val a long stare. Go get her, it says. He’s not planning ahead, thinking about the next job. He's living in the moment. Earl remembers what it’s like to be young and carefree and wants only the best for his friend. Val runs after her and gets the girl.

'Tremors 2' Couldn't Recapture the Magic by Replacing Kevin Bacon

While Fred Ward would return for Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Kevin Bacon did not (he was off making Apollo 13 instead). Val is written off, with it being said that he married Rhonda and moved away. Meanwhile, Earl lost the fortune he made from the incident and is now down on his luck and desperate. Because of this, he agrees to go to Mexico and help kill more graboids. Another young, wisecracking character was brought in to try to recapture the Earl and Val magic in the form of Grady Hoover (Christopher Gartin), but it didn’t quite work. Grady is simply a stand in for Val, and we can tell, from his age, to his look, and his jokester attitude, which annoys Earl but not in the same way that felt real with Kevin Bacon. What Fred Ward and Kevin Bacon accomplished couldn’t be replaced. They transformed what could have been a simple paint by numbers monster movie into something more. Tremors 2 had to try to get around that by introducing us to new monsters that run on the ground called shriekers. While they were interesting enough, they weren't compelling to carry a movie, which proved that it was the characters we loved so much, not the monster design.

Fred Ward seemed to know that Earl didn't work without Val too, because after Tremors 2: Aftershocks, he never again appeared in the franchise. Instead, it became the Burt Gummer show, a silly comedy that was more about wild premises of graboids called Assblasters, or going to the Arctic. Jamie Kennedy's Travis B. Welker became the new Val, but even a comic actor with his talent combined with Michael Gross couldn't compare with Fred Ward and Kevin Bacon.

Kevin Bacon knows how much Tremors meant to his career. After the movie saved it, he went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, an actor who works so much that we have the "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game. In 2018, Bacon tried to repay what fans of the franchise gave him by signing on for a SyFy TV series. He made a pilot, which shockingly wasn't picked up, but perhaps that was for the best, as Fred Ward wasn't going to be in it. Kevin Bacon is an icon, but Valentine McKee just isn't the same without Earl Bassett.

The relationship between Val and Earl makes a potentially dark horror film a fun one, where friends can bicker and groan, but still be there and learn from one another while making us laugh. They are the perfect action movie buddy duo. Their characters could have been found in any of the Lethal Weapon type buddy copy movie clones that were so popular at that time. Instead, we get them in the middle of nowhere, hunting human-eating worms. Who can ever forget that? Kevin Bacon couldn't. When Fred Ward died, Bacon took to Twitter to share a still of them together in Tremors, with a smiling Burt Ward's arm on his shoulder. Bacon wrote, "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred." We couldn't have asked for better either.

Tremors is currently available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

