Long before Kevin Bacon played himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but still several years after starring in his most famous movie, Footloose, he appeared in a horror classic that's dominating the streaming charts nearly 25 years after release. Tremors, the 1990 monster horror film in which Bacon stars alongside Fred Ward, Finn Carter, and Michael Gross, has claimed the #6 spot on Peacock, falling just short of the Tom Hardy and Austin Butler-led motorcycle drama, The Bikeriders. Tremors follows natives of a small, isolated town who struggle to defend themselves against strange underground creatures who are picking them off one by one. In addition to Bacon, Ward, Carter, and Gross, Tremors also stars Reba McEntire and Charlotte Stewart, and the film currently sits at an 88% score from critics and a 75% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

S.S. Wilson, Brent Maddock, and Ron Underwood all teamed up to write the screenplay for Tremors. Wilson is best known for writing Wild Wild West, a 1999 buddy cop action comedy starring Will Smith and Kenneth Branagh. Maddock also worked with Wilson on Wild Wild West, and has also received credit for the story in the subsequent Tremors sequels to Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, which was released in 2018. Underwood also directed the film, and it is still among his most famous works to this day, along with City Slickers, the 1991 western buddy comedy starring Billy Crystal and Jack Palance, and Heart and Souls, the 1993 romantic comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Alfre Woodard. Downey and Woodard later teamed up for the elevator scene in Captain America: Civil War.

What Are the Most Popular Things To Watch on Peacock?

Since premiering on Peacock, both the standard and extended editions of The Fall Guy, the action rom-com starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, have both been in the Peacock top 10, with the extended cut seeing a considerable run in the top spot. Tom Cruise's Mummy film hasn't let its poor Rotten Tomatoes score stop it from sitting in the #2 spot on Peacock, with several Fast & Furious movies also landing in the top 10 spots on Peacock.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and check out Tremors, now streaming on Peacock.

Tremors Natives of a small isolated town defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one. Release Date January 19, 1990 Director Ron Underwood Cast Kevin Bacon , Fred Ward , Finn Carter , Michael Gross , Reba McEntire , Robert Jayne Runtime 96 Writers S.S. Wilson , Brent Maddock , Ron Underwood Main Genre Comedy Tagline The monster movie that breaks new ground. Website http://www.clerks2.com/ Expand

