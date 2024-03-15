The Big Picture Tremors' practical effects make the Graboids terrifying and realistic, setting the film apart from others in the genre.

The B-level horror comedy aspect of Tremors is embraced fully, introducing monsters like the Ass Blasters in the sequels.

The Tremors franchise expanded with a TV series and multiple sequels, each adding new monsters and characters to keep fans engaged.

The giant sandworms from Denis Villenueve's Dune films are terrifying, visual effects marvels so popular that they resulted in the making of popcorn buckets for Dune: Part Two which went viral for all the wrong reasons. As great as those sandworms are, they can't compare to the ones found underground in 1990's Tremors. Their design was built using CGI but with ultra-realistic practical effects. Though the characters in Tremors, especially the friendship between Kevin Bacon's Val and Fred Ward's Earl, are the heart of the film, none of it works without the horror of the Graboids, giant worms beneath the earth who hunt based on movement and rise above ground to devour any victims who dare to take a step. The success of Tremors led to a wild six-film franchise and TV series, filled with silly sequels that went to the old West and the Arctic, and even introduced new monsters called "Ass Blasters." One can only dream that Villeneuve will have Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet riding an Ass Blaster in Dune: Messiah.

Tremors Natives of a small isolated town defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one. Release Date January 19, 1990 Director Ron Underwood Cast Kevin Bacon , Fred Ward , Finn Carter , Michael Gross , Reba McEntire , Robert Jayne

Tremors' Graboids Are More Fun Than Dune's Sandworms

Okay, Frank Herbert's novel, Dune, published in 1965, did giant sandworms first; but a quarter of a century later, Tremors did it better. The first film in the franchise was released in January 1990, but despite its clever premise and having Kevin Bacon as its billed lead, Tremors was a dud at the box office, making just $16 million. Thankfully, it found a second life on cable TV and in video stores, leading it to become a quick cult favorite. Audiences respected the passion put into Tremors, for this wasn't just another schlocky monster movie, but one with an immense amount of effort, whether in the crafting of the story or the skill put into the monsters. A monster movie doesn't work if you don't fear the actual monster, and in an era where bad stop-motion and men in suits were giving way to early CGI, Tremors focused on practical effects for its Graboids, the name given to the prehistoric beasts who hunt by sensing vibrations in the ground. Think A Quiet Place if the aliens were below ground, and you have Tremors' Graboids.

Six years later, fans finally got a sequel, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, and while Bacon didn't return, and it went straight to video, it's still one of horror's most underrated followups by giving viewers what they loved while also expanding on the mythology. Tremors 2 could have just been Fred Ward and company hunting down more Graboids in the desert, and while we do get that, a new monster is introduced in the form of the shrieker, Graboid babies who rip out of their parents and walk on the ground. This took away the Graboids' one weakness, and though the shriekers were CGI (visual effects had gotten lazy in the mid-90s), their clever design made them something to fear still, even if they did feel less realistic.

'Tremors 3: Back to Perfection' Introduced Ass Blasters to the Franchise

Close

In 2001, the franchise returned for a third film, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, another straight-to-video affair (only the first film was released in theaters), but without Bacon or Ward on board, it was Michael Gross' bizarre, obsessed Graboid hunter Burt Gummer who became the star for the rest of the series. As the title suggests, Tremors 3 goes back to basics, giving us Graboids and shriekers, before introducing a new monster which showed that these movies were now fully leaning into the B-level horror comedy aspect. The monsters evolved again, as they now flew and shot fire out of their butts. They were, of course, called Ass Blasters. In the early 2000s, the Scream era slasher boom was dying out, so horror fans took what they could get. Still, despite its flaws, Tremors 3 overcomes its shortcomings thanks to how lovably weird Burt Gummer was.

Fans cared enough that Syfy put out a TV show, Tremors: The Series, starring Gross, and with appearances by Dean Norris and even Christopher Lloyd. Though it only lasted one season, it expanded the lore from Tremors 3, showing a Graboid first introduced in that film, a friendly albino one that can't produce Shriekers, who is named El Blanco. Yeah, that's right. Without spoiling, Tremors: The Series goes for it, and some of it works. There's even a horribly animated dog thing you have to see to believe.

Later Tremors Films Brought in Dirt Dragons and Snakeoids

Close

If a horror franchise lasts long enough, you're gonna get a prequel. This means ideas are starting to run out, and that can be said of Tremors: The Legend Begins in 2004. The fourth film is set in 1889, with Michael Gross back in action, not as Burt Gummer but as his great-grandfather Hiram Gummer. If you've ever wanted a Tremors origin story (who hasn't!?), Tremors: The Legend Begins shows where Graboids come from, with the newly egg-hatched monsters flying through the air at their prey, leading to them being called Dirt Dragons. Is it watchable? That depends. Do you consider a character riding a Graboid like it's a bucking bronco high-quality entertainment? If so, then yes, this is the film for you.

It's hard to believe, but somehow a fifth film wasn't immediately rushed out. We'd have to wait until 2015 for Tremors 5: Bloodlines. Michael Gross now had a new sidekick in Scream's Jamie Kennedy, and though the plot is thin and the jokes bad, the creatures are still fun, with the inclusion of a new Graboid whose tentacles can come apart from its mouth and slither on the ground like a snake. It's lovingly called the "Queen Bitch" and if that's not exciting enough, the Ass Blasters are back! The franchise was a long way from the original film, which aimed to be a fun horror movie. It was now something silly to laugh at and forget after the credits roll, on a level only slightly less nuts than Sharknado, but that's not exactly a criticism.

Tremors knew what worked for its dependable fanbase so it kept giving it to them. Just three years after Tremors 5: Bloodlines came Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, with a returning Jamie Kennedy as Burt's son Travis. Burt and Travis are now hunting Graboids in the Arctic, showing that the franchise was just one desperate move away from Graboids in space. Those Graboids and the Ass Blasters are back, but in heightened forms that feel like those creations on steroids. If only you could say the same about the filmmaking. In 2020, Tremors made one last attempt, a seventh and probably final film, Tremors: Shrieker Island which gives us a cheaply made ripoff of Jurassic World. Still, Jon Heder from Napoleon Dynamite is on board and the film's gut punch of a finale is one you won't see coming. The Tremors franchise can't be compared to the brilliance of Dune, but the Graboids are just as awesome, if not more so, than anything you'll find in those films. It's no wonder that Kevin Bacon wants to come back to it. Perhaps the success of Dune's sandworms will bring Tremors' original lead back to the franchise.

Tremors is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent ON AMAZON