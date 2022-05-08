Spring is here, and with it, new additions to Netflix's Trending List. There are also some strong mainstays, which can always hit the spot when one wants to kick back and enjoy some solid entertainment, so no matter the mood, Netflix has you covered.

RELATED:Best TV Shows & Original Series on Netflix Right Now

As they say, so much depends on the weather. Rainy Sunday? Perhaps a romantic period drama or even a comedy to lift the spirits. Sick on a sunny afternoon? A binge-fest with some familiar faces may ease the pain. There's seemingly a show for every whim, from tense dramas to guilty pleasures, and everyone sometimes needs a little couch time.

Audiences Can't Get Enough of 'Heartstopper'

Image via Netflix

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, this eight-episode teen drama centers around the unlikely relationship between two English schoolboys who could not be more different (at first glance). Charlie, played compellingly by Jon Locke, is nerdy, openly gay, and unsure of himself in every way, while Nick is a rugby jock, charmingly acted by Kit Connor.

RELATED: Heartstopper Trailer Reveals a Sweet Queer Coming-of-Age Story

With a coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the adaptation handles its subject matter with delicate self-awareness. Moving at a swift pace, it is a coming-of-age story for the modern age, addressing teen sexuality, loneliness, and belonging with care. From the start, it is as spellbinding as it is sweet, and by the time the first episode reaches the credits, it's virtually impossible not to click "Next Episode."

'Russian Doll' Is Back, And Fans Are Psyched

Image via Netflix

For those who may have missed the first season, Russian Doll is about a New Yorker named Nadia, played by the unmistakably red-haired, smoky-voiced Natasha Lyonne, who dies suddenly and is caught in a time-warp where each day, she wakes up and has to figure out just how it happened. The plot thickens when she meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), who is going through the same experience. It's a dark and twisted Groundhog Day in the weirdest and most wonderful way possible. Season 2, however, adds another layer to the mix: time travel.

RELATED: How to Watch Russian Doll Season 2: Where to Stream the New Season

What makes this series addictive is the audience has to solve the mystery alongside Nadia as she races to beat the clock, lives dangerously consequence-free, and battles an entire host of odd characters in her mission to make up for past mistakes and learn from new ones. Come for the premise; binge for the soul-searching drama that unfolds.

'Derry Girls' Is The 90s Nostalgic Comedy The World Needs Right Now

Image via Netflix

Another trending series to break 99% on Rotten Tomatoes is Derry Girls, the hilarious Channel 4 sitcom that sees a group of Northern Irish Catholic schoolgirls get into every kind of trouble imaginable. Set during a time of increasing IRA and loyalist conflict (seemingly antithetical to comedy, yet adding a rich layer of complex, socio-political commentary), the series works to drive much of writer/creator Lisa McGee's nuanced and side-splitting concept of how ridiculous teenage mayhem can thrive, even if there is more considerable trouble afoot.

RELATED: Liam Neeson Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Deadpan Constable on 'Derry Girls' Season 3

What makes this original (and thoroughly bingeable) comedy so successful is ultimately the talent of its cast. Led by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Louisa Harland, and Dylan Llewellyn, each character is a virtual stand-out at the top of their game, especially Siobhán McSweeny as the surly and sardonic Sister Michael. While Season 3 will be the last for Derry Girls, Seasons 1 and 2 are up and trending on Netflix, now.

Settle In For The Night, As Season 4, Part 2 Of 'Ozark' Has Finally Dropped

With arguably one of Netflix's most highly anticipated final episodes, Ozark is back to psychologically torment its audiences with captivating performances by Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner (Inventing Anna). For those who may have missed it, the series is about a financial advisor who moves to the remote Ozarks in Missouri to escape the consequences of his involvement in a money-laundering scheme, only to find deeper and more disturbing challenges with each ill-begotten day of freedom.

RELATED: Ozark Creates Dramatic Tension by Disclosing Rather Than Withholding

It's a masterclass in suspense, as there are no "safe" moments for the characters involved. What results is akin to a page-turner, whereby each episode's end sees a reason to stay up for just one more. Perhaps the only thing better than having Part 2 of Ozark premiering is being miraculously disciplined enough to have saved watching any episodes, as the now completed series is streaming on Netflix, offering even more pages to turn.

It's Almost Too Easy To Watch 10 Episodes Of 'Parks And Rec'

Some shows are not only binge-worthy but also have so many episodes that one could indulge in for an entire month. Parks and Recreation, though off of the air since 2015, is one of those shows. Consistent, reliable, and often heartwarming, its tone is much like its lead protagonist, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), an eternally optimistic bureaucrat for the Parks Department in a small Indiana town.

Filmed in the same style as The Office (only better), the premise itself isn't exactly a knee-slapper, but the series undoubtedly is, which explains why it has been trending for an entire year.

'Bad Vegan' Is Still Trending (With No Signs Of Stopping)

Image via Netflix

The now infamous story of Manhattan restaurateur-turned-fugitive has had weeks on the Trending list, and for a good reason: it's bonkers. The series has everything one desires in a television marathon — fame, money, deceit, crime, dog immortality. The much-hyped Netflix documentary series tells the story of Sarma Melngailis, a successful woman conned by career criminal Anthony Strangis and "unknowingly" led on the run to hide from creditors, the law, and even her staff.

RELATED: 'Bad Vegan:' Things Left Out From The Netflix Series

It's a familiar tale: one person in a relationship tricks the other for their money. But, this story is anything but normal, and that's what has audiences watching the entire series in one sitting. With each episode, the depths of the couple's isolation and evasiveness are amplified by Anthony's promises of unlimited wealth for Sarma and eternal life for her dearest love, a docile pitbull named Leon. It simply has to be seen to be believed.

'Life After Death' May Even Make Believers Out Of Afterlife Skeptics

Image via Netflix

Whether audiences believe in mediums like sugary-sweet, soft-spoken Tyler Henry, or they simply love to hate such spectacle, Life After Death is addictive television. The premise of this reality series surrounds Tyler, a clairvoyant since childhood who travels around the United States, helping people communicate with their loved ones one last time. With over 300,000 people on the waiting list to meet with him, people are clearly watching.

For the believers, the series provides feel-good moments of closure and offers hope as Henry — with spooky accuracy — connects the spirit world to the land of the living. For the non-believers, the series provides a puzzle as they look for cracks in Henry's methods and assertions. However, what may keep all audiences coming back for more is the mystery that is salient through each episode as Henry and his mother, Theresa Henry, try to find her birth parents, so she can finally reconcile with being raised by a convicted killer.

'Bridgerton' Is A Full-On Phenomenon

Shondaland does it again (and again, and again). With Season 2 of the phenomenally popular Bridgerton now up on Netflix, fans of Season 1 will have undoubtedly streamed it by now (if not several times). For spectators who have been biding their time, however, perchance, one shall reconsider, as there are currently 16 scandalous, decadent, romance-filled period drama episodes to drift away to.

RELATED: From 'Grey's Anatomy' to 'How to Get Away with Murder:' All of Shonda Rhimes' TV Shows, Ranked From Worst to Best

True to prolific screenwriter Shonda Rhimes's oeuvre (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal), audiences will tear through the episodes almost compulsively. The show is built for lovers of love (especially in triangle form), so be prepared to swoon with a box of tissues.

KEEP READING: The Top Popular Movies on Netflix Right Now

'Walker: Independence' Prequel Ordered to Series at The CW

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erin Sharman Cousins (7 Articles Published) Having a BA in cinema studies and an MA in screenwriting, Erin is all about storytelling. Previously, she wrote for the animated series, "YooHoo and Friends" and spent years teaching creative writing. Based on her unique approach to story analysis, she published an instructional book called "The Uncomplicated Essay" and now coaches other writers through her website, uncomplicatedessay.com and at Vancouver's University Canada West. Erin lives in British Columbia with her husband and their two cats, Sophia and Lady Beans. More From Erin Sharman Cousins

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe