The Big Picture Stories can provide comforting explanations for the unknown, but they often only offer incomplete portraits of people and can create false narratives.

The film Trenque Lauquen explores the gap between stories and reality by depicting how characters construct narratives to make sense of the world.

The movie challenges traditional storytelling by focusing on complex female characters and exposing the harmful stereotypes perpetuated by stories.

Think of all the people you only know because of stories. Whether it’s historical figures, modern celebrities, distant relatives, or anyone else, so many folks in our lives are people we only know by way of stories. Those stories take many forms (from news reports to social media posts to gossipy anecdotes shared by loved ones), but they’re purpose is always the same: to draw a picture of a person who isn’t in the immediate vicinity. Stories can make people last for an eternity, but they also can spread falsehoods that create a gulf between these yarns and reality itself. That gap is on full display in many ways throughout Laura Citarella's 2023 mystery drama Trenque Lauquen (which hails from the country of Argentina).

There's no shortage of remarkable qualities within Trenque Lauquen, from its performances to the way its script makes a runtime that exceeds four hours roll by in a breeze. However, it’s an especially captivating exercise in its depiction of how stories can often deliver only incomplete portraits of human beings. Stories aren’t inherently evil, but they also aren’t substitutes for understanding fleshed-out people for who they are. Human beings naturally concoct elaborate yarns for inexplicable people or real-world phenomena to help provide some order to existence. With Trenque Lauquen, Citarella emphasizes the need for people to look deeper than just the stories they hear.

A Mystery Kicks Off the Plot of ‘Trenque Lauquen’

Image via Cinema Guild

Mysteries and unfinished stories kick off the plot of Trenque Lauquen, which begins in media res with protagonist Laura (Laura Paredes) already missing. The first images viewers see in the film are of Laura's co-worker Ezequiel A.K.A. "Chicho" (Ezequiel Pierri) and her partner Rafa (Rafael Spregelburd) out on the hunt for this abruptly absent lady. As they go around to various locales, Rafa interviews any potential witnesses. These individuals have either never seen Laura or only offer quick tales of seeing her briefly. Their stories are enough for Rafa to continue the hunt for Laura while this man divulges to Chicho that he believes he’s cracked why this amateur biologist and researcher vanished. “She got cold feet,” Rafa explains, noting that their dynamic was about to involve lots of events riding on heavy commitment (like big construction projects).

This is the story Rafa concocts to provide some order to his world. Even in his heart, he likely knows there’s no way that’s the truth. But it provides momentary relief in a moment of chaos, a pivotal motivating factor in why human beings cling so hard to likely fabricated stories. They may not be authentic, but they’re logical and comforting and that’s even better. Rafa’s entire thought process behind Laura’s motivation stems from his belief that she was inspired by the actions of a lady in a slew of ancient letters. This leads to Trenque Lauquen's next narrative rabbit hole, as viewers are taken into the past to see Laura and Chicho bonding over exploring the backstory behind those letters.

When hanging out with and falling for Chicho, Laura becomes fixated on this story of a woman and man falling in love only for the former figure to suddenly vanish from his life. We even see on-screen flashbacks depicting Laura’s vision of what this passionate yet tragic romance must’ve been like. These come complete with Laura’s voice-over narration reading aloud love letters directed to this lady and her interpretation of what informed some of the more inexplicable actions in this historical scenario. Laura only has pieces of the past through those letters and is determined to conjure up an idea for what the rest of this couple’s story could be. The entirety of Trenque Lauquen eventually makes it clear, though, that this pursuit is in vain. No matter how many love letters Laura accidentally stumbles into in library books, no amount of correspondence can bring her 100% concrete knowledge of what this lady was like.

Stories can only do so much. Ditto for passionate research into the past. The massive gulf between stories and reality is already quite clear from these early scenes of Trenque Lauquen, but those sequences are largely told through the point-of-view of the two most important men in her life. Even those romantic letters are only written through the lens of the man in the relationship. For the second half of this feature, we see the world through the eyes of Laura herself, as viewers get to see what led up to her disappearance and details about a plot thread revolving around an incident involving a “monkey” at a nearby lake.

'Trenque Lauquen' Shows How People Are Mutated Through Stories

Image via Cinema Guild

In the second half of Trenque Lauquen, viewers learn more about that "monkey incident", which consists of some sort of inexplicable creature being found in a nearby lake. Scientists can’t figure out what exactly it is and the discovery of this beast has led to all sorts of local commotion. This creature’s connection to local citizen Elisa Esperanza (Elisa Carricajo) has simultaneously turned this lady into a social pariah. At her radio station job, Laura and her co-workers can't stop speculating about the creature that exists inside the lake and what kind of person Elisa Esperanza (whom Laura previously briefly interacted with in a conversation about flowers) must be. Laura soon gets to discover who Esperanza is as a person after being invited over to this lady’s house.

Inside this domicile is a much more down-to-earth existence than the grand stories and speculative urban legends bouncing around town. Citarella's camera lingers for lengthy shots of Laura just chilling with Esperanza and her partner Romina (Verónica Llinás). These two lovers cuddle on the couch together and share a deep bond, the kind of intimate connection many can’t imagine Esperanza sharing. Then there’s the organism from the lake, which it turns out is a gender-fluid mutant that isn’t quite “human” but is certainly no animal. Kept off-screen for the entirety of Trenque Lauquen, Laura only knows this entity is being cared for in a room by Esperanza and Romina in the upstairs section of their home. Up to this point, Laura has only heard about this “monkey” or “beast” through demonizing and “othering” language in people’s stories.

Now, though, she has the time to realize that there are people who care about this mutant, a reality reinforced once she’s later able to explore the (now empty) room this entity calls home. Esperanza and Romina made a lovely home for this person, full of foliage, running water, and anything else that might remind it of its natural outdoor home. In the quiet dialogue-free sequence of Laura carefully exploring this room, it’s clearer than ever the love Esperanza and Romina feel for this soul. Outside stories boiled this organism down to being a monster, and we often see how monsters can be blanket-defined as villainous. But the reality of things is much more complex. That same nuance is also apparent in why Laura eventually disappears.

In a nutshell, Laura opts to disappear from the local community after helping get desperately needed supplies to Esperanza, Romina, and the mutant. She never sees this trio again, but that’s okay. The days of Laura needing clarity and every piece of information are over. She’s willing to embrace the unknown, the ambiguous, all the details of existence stories are supposed to help clarify and erase. Once she’s completed her task, Laura goes out on the road (complete with Citarella and cinematographer Agustín Mendilaharzu engaging in a magnificent aspect ratio change signifying a shift from a world of flashbacks and anecdotes to reality occurring as it happens), shifting from one location to another while speaking minimally.

Previously, Trenque Lauquen featured characters delivering wall-to-wall dialogue to communicate stories that offer explanations for inexplicable behavior or unresolved romances. Now, at the tail end of Trenque Lauquen, we witness Laura navigate the mundane aspects of reality. This isn’t the kind of material that’s often considered “exciting” enough for stories…but these are still quietly important moments for Laura. She is no longer defined by the expectations of her biology career, the desires of the men in her life, or other external obligations. She can just be. Trenque Lauquen concludes with a series of beautifully realized shots capturing the quieter parts of life that the stories we tell often erase entirely.

RELATED: Italian Cinema Used To Dominate the World Stage — What Happened to It?

‘Trenque Lauquen’ Subverts the Normal Purpose of Stories

Image via Cinema Guild

For eons, stories have often been used to instill societal norms into people. Classic fairy tales were supposed to teach youngsters “proper” social decorum, for instance, while teens are told graphic stories about the consequences of premarital sex or drug use in an attempt to influence their behavior. Stories have also often had a darker purpose of hammering home harmful ideas of what roles women are “supposed” to occupy in “normal” society. The entire Adam and Eve yarn, for example, instills the idea that women are to blame for humanity’s woes. From there, a precedent was set for women being reduced to caricatures in stories. The over-powerful monster. The slut that needs to be murdered. The nagging wife. Goodness knows too that countless dehumanizing stereotypes of women of color have been codified as “true” simply because they show up so often in widely divulged stories. Western society even encourages those who identify as women to spread distorted tales about other ladies as a form of entertainment.

Trenque Lauquen, then, is a balm to these norms that use stories to rob women of their humanity. The curtain is pulled back here on the stories we tell as a culture to reveal a multitude of complicated women with nuanced interior lives. The traditional approach to stories is in the foreground of Trenque Lauquen’s first half, as the viewer hears stories primarily through male perspectives. Whether this is from Rafa’s speculation, Chicho’s flashbacks, or those ancient love letters penned by a guy, the viewer is very cognizant of how often traditional stories are told through male points of view. From there, screenwriters Laura Citarella and Laura Paredes pull out the rug from audience expectations and shift things to focus exclusively on a string of detailed lady characters. Detached dramatic stories about Laura and Elisa are eschewed in favor of quiet scenes of existence.

Removed from these stories, even the concept of the gender binary itself is challenged, as seen by Elisa’s comment that her mutant housemate is “feeling” more like a "she" these days. Meanwhile, the character of Laura eventually co-opts the concept of storytelling itself by divulging her reasons for vanishing into an audio file left behind for her boss. Up to this point, stories from outsider perspectives have molded how people view Laura’s motivations and actions. Now, Laura contorts the process of telling stories to reaffirm her reality and the realities of others. The oppressed have taken control of the tools usually used to erase their humanity. It’s a fascinating element that also functions as an in-universe reflection of how writer/director Laura Citarella is taking the medium of cinema (which has often been used to tell stories that dehumanize women) to restore the nuanced realities of feminine existence.

The bifurcated story structure of Trenque Lauquen brilliantly emphasizes the gulf between the stories we tell and the reality of the lives people gossip about. By the end, this mystery thriller uses sparse and largely silent shots to implore viewers to understand people, particularly those belonging to marginalized identities, beyond just the stories we hear about them. It can be tempting to lean heavily on just simple stories to help offer clarity to this chaotic world, particularly when it comes to figuring out simple solutions (“She’s crazy!”/ “She deserved it!”/”She’s overdramatic!” etc.) to the behavior of marginalized individuals. Trenque Lauquen bears powerful witness to the aspects of reality so often erased in the traditional stories we tell.