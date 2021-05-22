Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of original international anime with Trese, which just released a new trailer. The series is based on the award-winning Filipino komik (the term for comics used throughout the Philippines) series by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.

Trese follows detective Alexandra Trese (Shay Mitchell in the show’s English dub and Liza Soberano in the Tagalog dub) as she investigates crimes involving supernatural entities. Meanwhile, she has to contend with the legacy her deceased father Anton has bestowed on her.

This anime adaptation sounds like a fresh new take on the supernatural crime procedural currently dominated by the likes of Lucifer and The Outsider. The trailer shows a variety of different creatures and ghouls Trese will encounter, including a mischievous dwarf-like creature named Nuno sa Manhole. In the komik, Trese would say “tabi, tabi po” when asking for permission to approach his manhole and dirt mounds that occupy other nunos. This character is just one example of how the series, both the komik and the upcoming adaptation, updates the Philippines’ rich history of supernatural folklore. With each episode, expect Trese to encounter even more creatures of folklore including the “werehorse” Tikbalang.

Mitchell will not be the only notable actor of Filipino descent to provide their voice for the new series. She will be joined by Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender),Darren Criss (Superman: Man of Tomorrow), Nicole Scherzinger (Moana), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Lou Diamond Phillips (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) in the English dub.

“In Manila, where dark supernatural forces pervade the criminal underworld, it’s up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace — but there’s a storm brewing.”

Watch the new trailer for Trese below, before it premieres on Netflix June 11.

