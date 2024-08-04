The Big Picture Michael Fassbender's career evolution showcased a move from indie films such as Hunger and Shame to popular franchises like X-Men and Alien.

A24's limited releases affected underrated films like Trespass Against Us initially.

The movie delves into family struggles and personal redemption within a life of crime, led by brilliant performances from Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson.

Despite starting off in relatively obscure independent films from directors such as Steve McQueen, Michael Fassbender grew in prominence to become one of the most popular stars of his generation. Initially, Fassbender’s career seemed to mirror that of Daniel Day-Lewis a decade prior, as he only chose select projects that included the involvement of prestigious auteur filmmakers. This specificity began to decline as Fassbender’s appeal became more broad, leading him to take an active role in the ongoing X-Men and Alien franchises. Although he may have dedicated a majority of his time to fulfilling franchise obligations, Fassbender delivered one of his most underrated performances in the A24 gangster drama Trespass Against Us.

A24 has now become one of the most popular independent studios in Hollywood, with many cinephiles avidly buying tickets to any upcoming film that features their logo. However, 2016 was a very different time for the studio, as prior to Moonlight’s groundbreaking win for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, many of A24’s projects were only given a limited theatrical release. Trespass Against Us, as well as other hidden A24 gems like Barely Lethal, Mississippi Grind, and Revenge of the Green Dragons, were sent to the DirecTV streaming service only a month after their theatrical debut. Although it may have been slept on by a majority of hardcore A24 fans, Trespass Against Us is a moving family drama that allowed Fassbender to return to his indie sensibilities and Irish heritage.

What Is ‘Trespass Against Us’ About?

Trespass Against Us centers on a group of Irish travelers who have operated as career criminals for generations. Fassbender stars as Chad Cutler, the sensitive younger son of the family who tries to break free of these traditions in order to ensure that his son, Tyson (Georgie Smith), doesn’t have to deal with the same hardships that he did growing up. Unfortunately, this does not meet the approval of Chad’s father, Colby (Brendan Gleeson), who considers a rejection of family legacy to be a betrayal. Chad is urged by his wife Kelly (Lyndsey Marshal) to break away from his family clan and start a new life, but the situation grows more complicated when he is forced to join his father and his cohorts in a crime committed against the police force. After Chad becomes implicated in a shocking moment of violence, he is forced to turn to Colby for assistance in order to protect his family from and repercussions of his actions.

Trespass Against Us allows Fassbender to show a more sensitive side to masculinity, which certainly distinguishes it from other films within the gangster genre. Although Colby and his cohorts seem to take pleasure in performing elaborate heists that end up risking their lives, it's evident that this lifestyle is not sustainable; sooner or later, one of them is going to have to bear the consequences of their life of crime. What’s most upsetting is that Chad is clearly trying to impress this knowledge upon his father, as he fears that it will take a serious incident to spurn him into action. Tragically, it is Chad’s personal life that is put in danger as a result of Colby’s actions, forcing him to rethink his peaceful approach.

‘Trespass Against Us’ Focuses on Generational Family Trauma

Although director Adam Smith creates some exhilarating chase and robbery sequences, Trespass Against Us is at its best when it explores the complicated intimacy of a father-son relationship. While Colby and Chad both love each other unconditionally, they have both begun to take each others’ affections for granted; Colby sees any slight against his authority as a personal insult, and Chad feels that his father is needlessly trying to drag him into a more violent lifestyle that he wants no part of. Trespass Against Us does a great job of hinting at consequential moments in Chad’s childhood without ever delivering extended moments of exposition to the audience. The result is a more sensitive, authentic family drama that feels like an accurate depiction of lonely men who have difficulty expressing their feelings.

Fassbender's layered performance also shows the complexity of forming one’s identity, as he is forced to choose between settling down with his wife and children, or remaining part of his father’s crime family. It may seem like an obvious choice, but changing one’s culture in the middle of their life is by no means an easy decision. Early scenes showing Chad laughing and socially engaging with the other travelers suggest that his experiences with his father and friends have not been entirely negative; this makes it even more heartbreaking when he is forced to leave them behind in the film’s dramatic conclusion. At 99 minutes, Trespass Against Us is fairly brief in comparison to more elaborate crime epics, but there’s not a moment that doesn’t advance the central development of the characters.

‘Trespass Against Us’ Is Unlike Any Other Michael Fassbender Performance

Trespass Against Us was one of Fassbender’s last great performances before a period of critical decline. Alien: Covenant and X-Men: Apocalypse proved to be disappointing franchise sequels that gave Fassbender little to do, and the less said about the doomed reboot of Assassin’s Creed, the better. The Derek Cianfrance period romance The Light Between Oceans may have been an attempt to return to more serious acting, but mixed reviews and minimal box office prevented it from steering Fassbender’s career in a radically different direction. That being said, Fassbender’s career is in the midst of a resurgence, as he was hailed for his brilliant performance in David Fincher’s slick, stylized assassin thriller The Killer. This summer will see Fassbender returning to his indie roots with Kneecap, a kinetic coming-of-age story that also engages with some of the current political issues discussed in Irish politics today.

Trespass Against Us is streaming on Max in the United States.

