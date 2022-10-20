Back in September, Trevor Noah fans were sad (and shocked) to discover that the world-famous comedian decided to end his seven-year stint on The Daily Show, a decision he announced on air. At the occasion, Noah suggested he’d been working on several other things through his production company Day Zero Productions. One of those projects, it seems, was another comedy special for Netflix, which the streamer announced today and it’s coming our way sooner rather than later.

I Wish You Would will become Noah’s third special for Netflix. The previous ones were 2018’s Son of Patricia and 2017’s Afraid of the Dark. Considering it’s been a long while since we’ve last seen a new Trevor Noah comedy special in the comfort of our homes, the project is sure to attract a lot of viewers to watch the comedian’s unique takes on American life, everyday experiences, and anecdotes from his childhood in South Africa with is unforgettable mother.

In this new special, Noah will also chronicle some other events from his life, including his experience learning German, how he’s been dealing with modern communication, and his undying love of curry. On social media, Noah himself posted a teaser for the upcoming special that shows him on stage but gives away no more than that.

I Wish You Would is directed by four-time Emmy nominee David Paul Meyer, who’s been working with Noah for over a decade. Meyer directed the two former Netflix specials, and also helmed hundred of episodes from The Daily Show, as well as several other specials from the comedian. His Emmy, DGA and PGA nominations al hail from his extensive work on the satirical news talk show.

Even though he’s mostly known for hosting The Daily Show – and keeping the bar raised after fan-favorite Jon Stewart left in 2015 – Noah is a successful author whose book Born a Crime received rave reviews when it was released in 2016, and a movie adaptation is in the works with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o attached to play Noah’s mother Patricia. Noah has been nominated for Emmys six years in a row, and recently he served as host for the 63rd and 64th Grammy Awards.

Netflix premieres I Wish You Would on November 22. You can check out Noah's post below: