Since Trevor Noah’s emotional departure from The Daily Show in December 2022, fans have eagerly speculated whether the beloved host will make a comeback. Noah redefined the late-night show, much like Jon Stewart before him, and his absence indeed left a void. Recently, The Daily Show won the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, its first win since Noah’s final season, fueling conversations about his potential return.

Jon Stewart, who stepped in as a part-time host, recently shared that it would be “lovely” to welcome Trevor Noah back. Trevor, in his own words during a stand-up show, expressed excitement about Stewart’s return, calling it “the greatest thing ever.” With so much buzz and speculation surrounding his future, could Noah make a surprise return, or has he truly closed the Daily Show chapter of his career?

A Look Back at Trevor Noah's Journey With 'The Daily Show'

Noah joined The Daily Show as a correspondent for Jon Stewart in 2014 and, a year later, he replaced him as the main host when Jon decided to step down. With the show's format of giving 30 minutes of news in a satirical format, Noah became a fan favourite especially with his commentary on International and U.S. current events. He had memorable moments from the show with one if them being discussing his family between the scenes, comparing how different South African and American culture is. His ability to connect with his fans on a personal, social, political, and cultural perspective made him more relatable and probably one of the best tv show hosts of all time. Fans can never forget his commentary on Trump's victory in 2016, calling it the "end of the world" and blaming Americans to be so "disorganized and hateful."

Noah didn’t shy away from sharing his blunt opinions, delivering them with a satirical touch that made fans laugh and think at the same time.

Why Did Trevoah Noah Leave 'The Daily Show?'

After 7 long years as the host of the infamous talk show, Trevor decided to step down in 2022 announcing it during the show by saying, "It’s been absolutely amazing, and I found myself thinking about everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, more pandemic — and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up." He had decided to leave the show and pursue other opportunities and have more comedy tours, allowing him to explore more and not be stagnant. In his exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah also claimed that making the show post-pandemic wasn't "fun" for him anymore due to so many restrictions and not being able to have big team meetings and in-person interactions like before.

More than his late night viewers, Noah has also established a great social media presence often seen in memes and comedy puns on socio-political topics that were trending. Noah’s team highlighted that his seven years as host were highly successful, allowing him to excel in the role. Yet, they felt that extending his time might risk him being known exclusively for the show, rather than for his broader work.

Will Trevor Noah Return to 'The Daily Show?'

Since Noah left the show, a rotating cast of guest hosts including John Leguizamo, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, and Hasan Minhaj have been filling in. However after a year long search, Jon Stewart returned as the host for the show airing on Mondays. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit," Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios said in a press release.

Noah has been nominated for 20 Emmy awards and won two, including Outstanding Talk Series in January. This award came after a long time since the 2015 Emmy and fans definitely started talking about how Noah carried the show entirely for 2017 making it win the award.

When Stewart was asked if he would extend his stay with The Daily Show, where he hosts on Mondays as part of a “hybrid host” oversight role, the 23-time Emmy winner said he may need to. Although he claimed on how it would be "lovely" to have Noah back again in the show and Noah also said during the Emmy Awards how he wishes to go back to the show and work with the team, he jokingly mentions how he is not free on Wednesdays and may never return to the show as a full-time host. Recently, McCarthy confirmed in a press release that Jon will be leading the show in the upcoming year as well confirming the fans that Noah is not joining the show anytime in the future.

As Jon Stewart brings his own iconic style back to the show, The Daily Show enters a new chapter, still resonating with Noah’s influence. Whether or not he ever returns, Noah’s mark on late-night television is indelible, and fans will always remember the laughter and insights he brought to the screen.

