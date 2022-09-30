The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has been one of the funniest shows on television since comedian Trevor Noah took over for Jon Stewart in 2015. However, after seven years of hosting, Noah has announced he’s leaving The Daily Show. The announcement was made on his Thursday night taping which caught the audience off guard. Before wrapping up the show Noah got reflective about how it had been seven years since he took over the show, and he talked about how grateful he was for his time hosting. He thanked the audience for an “amazing seven years”. This is when he revealed that his “time was up."

The Paramount Global Cable Network soon released a statement after reading, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps.” They continued by saying, "As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

While this is very sad news for any fan of Noah, the comedian leaves behind an amazing legacy. Throughout his tenure on the show, Noah had this brilliant rare skill of tackling the world's biggest issues in an extremely humorous way while still adding meaningful commentary that helped made the darkest of days a bit clearer. A lot has happened since 2015. Between the insanity of the Trump presidency and the pandemic, Noah had some tough subjects to work through, and it didn’t help that he was following up Stewart who was so beloved among the late show community. However, despite all the odds and naysayers, Noah always found a way to knock it out of the park with his own unique brand of comedy. Noah was the kind of fearless comedian that wasn’t afraid to get human and personal. He was refreshingly authentic. That’s why so many of his viewers easily connected with him. Noah’s bond with his correspondents like Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. also filled every Daily Show with so much love and laughter.

The only saving grace of this news is there is no date or timetable for when Noah will be leaving the show. At this point, we just know he’s leaving and when will be saved for another day. For now, Noah is still the host for the near future, but as we get closer to the end of the year we should have more details like who would be replacing him. We should enjoy Noah’s remaining time on the show because he truly has been one of the best late-night hosts around. You could see how much he loved and cared about his work on the show in every passing segment. Once he does leave, the Late show scene will have a glaring and incredibly hard hole to fill.

While revealing the news Noah talked about how he rediscovered his love for stand-up in the past year which made him realize that it was time to pass the Daily Show baton to someone else. Noah is one of the funniest people on the planet, so if his departure means more stand-up specials in the future that isn't a bad trade-off. You can watch the full video of Noah breaking the news down below. You can also stream The Daily Show on Paramount+ or watch it on weeknights on Comedy Central at 11 PM EST.