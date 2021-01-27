After finding crackling success as the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show and with his acclaimed Netflix specials Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah can no longer be contained by the corporeal human form. So, he's bursting into the next logical medium of storytelling: Animation.

According to Variety, Noah will produce an animated film for Paramount Animation. Based on a story by Noah, it will be written by two TV comedy vets, Jonathan Groff (Black-ish) and Jon Pollack (Modern Family), and while a title or specific plot details are still unknown, it's being described in the Variety report as being "timely, poignant and comedic." Noah will produce the film through his production company Day Zero Productions alongside Haroon Saleem; also producing are Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin for Mainstay Entertainment (A Simple Wedding).

Image via Netflix

This newest project comes as an extension of Noah's deal with Paramount Animation's parent company ViacomCBS; another film from their partnership includes an adaptation of Noah's autobiography Born a Crime starring Lupita Nyong'o. I love when Noah gets the chance to step away from needing to react to current events and drill down into his personal story and identity, and the idea of him examining these elements in the oft-family-friendly, universal medium of animation in a "timely" and "poignant" way sounds appealing indeed.

At the very least — we'll have a new Daily Show host move into feature filmmaking to compare to previous host Jon Stewart's efforts like Rosewater and Irresistable.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Shifts Release Date Again, Toying with Us Like the Tiny Humans We Are Please just let us watch this movie!