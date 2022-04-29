Trevor Noah's new documentary series, The Tipping Point, has been picked up by MSNBC Films and will air exclusively on the network's news channel and the streaming service Peacock. The series will see a number of independent films about "Tipping Points" in different points of time in the world, and how they have continued to affect society.

The Tipping Point comes from executive producers Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, and Kat Graham. The documentary show will also be produced by Time Studios, Noah's Day Zero, Sugar23, and P&G Studios. Some of the films planned to be shown will come from creatives such as Orlando Von Einsiedel, Sam Feder, and Daresha Kyi.

According to Deadline, topics on the show include: How the American public has become divided in response to disinformation from social and partisan television agencies. There will also be discussions on recent controversial voting legislation being introduced across the United States in response to baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 United States election, and how anti-immigration sentiments have increased around the globe.

RELATED: ‘Black Gold’ Trailer Reveals Thrilling New Documentary From Producer Darren Aronofsky to Premiere on Paramount+

Noah said in a statement that he always felt MSNBC would be a, "perfect" network to have the show air on because they are not afraid to investigate beyond headlines and report on stories in more nuanced ways.

MSNBC's president, Rashia Jones, added that they are thrilled to bring the series to life.

We are thrilled to be the home for this exciting series that brings Trevor’s incredible vision to life. This partnership between MSNBC Films and the remarkable teams at Day Zero, Time Studios and Sugar 23 allows us to examine important moments in our history and explore a path forward.

Respectively, the series is produced by MSNBC’s Jones and Amanda Spain, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman for Sugar23. Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway and Loren Hammonds from Time Studios and Noah and Sanaz Yamin for Day Zero Productions.

P&G Studios’ Carrie Rathod, Marc Pritchard, and Kimberly Doebereiner also will be executive producing alongside Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt of Mainstay Entertainment, with Elizabeth Waller acting as the showrunner and executive producer.

Noah also continues to host the ever-popular Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central each week.

Remembering Gilbert Gottfried With His Best Performances, From 'Aladdin' to 'Beverly Hills Cop 2'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Tripp Papineau (42 Articles Published) Tripp Papineau has been freelancing in the industry for over five years and is passionate about movies (especially horror), survival-horror games, and how games evolve throughout the years. His favorite franchise is the Halo series, and he is currently writing several fantasy novels More From Tripp Papineau

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe