Disney+ has just announced that Trevor: The Musical will make its streaming debut exclusively on the app starting June 24, 2022. Along with the announcement, Disney+ released new key art for the musical event.

Trevor: The Musical is an off-Broadway production and a production of the play was filmed to debut on Disney+. The musical will tell the story of Trevor, a 13-year-old who goes on a turbulent journey of self-discovery. After Trevor faces an embarrassing incident at school, he will have to gather his courage in order to pursue and forge his own path in life. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy-Award-winning film Trevor, which ultimately inspired The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.

The new key art shows Trevor, played by Holden William Hagelberger, standing center stage in front of a background made to look like a school. He is looking upwards, arms raised and singing. The new image showcases the courage of Trevor while reminding viewers of all the tumult that goes along with being thirteen. Hagelberger, who plays Trevor, is himself an example of perseverance and hard work in forging an individual path. Hagelberger is from Sugarland, Texas, far from New York City's rich theater scene. He was cast in the role of Trevor in Trevor: The Musical following a long process that included a national virtual casting call, which received over 1300 submissions.

The cast of Trevor: The Musical also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Direction is by Marc Bruni and the choreography is by Josh Prince. Trevor: The Musical was lead produced Off Broadway by Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods. The filmed version of the musical, premiering exclusively on Disney+ this June, was directed by Robin Mishkin Abrams. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia with Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, and Jonathan Meyers serving as executive producers.

Trevor: The Musical will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 24, 2022.

