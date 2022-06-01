Disney+ proudly joins the celebration this June for Pride Month! To kick off The Disney+ Pride Collection of films and shorts, Disney+ has revealed an all-new trailer for their upcoming film Trevor: The Musical. The musical is based on the Academy Award-winning 1995 short film, Trevor, and invites us along as the lovable 13-year-old navigates becoming a teenager and discovering who he is in the '80s. Trevor is a funny and deeply emotional tale of acceptance and self-discovery.

In the trailer, Trevor finds happiness in his own joyful imagination where he is the star. As his Lakeview Jr. High classmates trudge along the halls lamenting that time is ticking away, Trevor belts out that the minutes are all leading up to the day of his "destiny." This charming 13-year-old sets himself apart from the crowd, lifting himself up when no one else seems to. The play focuses on the difficulties LGBTQ+ youth face growing up, as one of the boys insists that "Trevor's not one of us, he's weird," and another demands, "What is wrong with you?" In the trailer, Trevor responds in a variety of colorful and toe-tapping dance numbers, and discovers that in order to make his own destiny, he must find it in himself to raise his voice and "go on with the show."

The short film that Trevor: The Musical is based off of won an Oscar for Best Short Subject and went on to inspire the world's largest LGBTQ youth suicide prevention nonprofit, The Trevor Project. The organization offers LGBTQ+ youth a safe place to seek help and guidance, 24/7 by phone, text, and online.

Trevor: The Musical is a filmed version of an Off-Broadway production and features 13-year-old Holden William Hagelberger's debut role as the title character. The filmed version is produced by RadicalMedia and directed by Robin Mishkin, and executive producers include Dave Sirulnick, Joe Kame, Meredith Bennett and Jonathan Meyers. Other cast members featured include Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ June 24, and will join Disney's Pride Collection featuring Glee, OUT, Better Nate Than Never, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Howard, West Side Story, and more.

Check out the trailer below:

