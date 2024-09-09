Trey Edward Shults’s rise and subsequent career as a filmmaker happened entirely within the 2010s, as his third – and most recent feature film – was released in 2019. There is a fourth in production, but there isn't, as yet, a great deal known about it. So, returning to the 2010s, Shults’s body of work to date is quite neatly divided by the three short films he made in the first half of the decade, and the three feature films he made during the second half of the decade, released between 2015 and 2019. Bridging the gap between these was Krisha, which was the name of a 2014 short film Trey Edward Shults directed that he expanded to a feature-length movie of the same name in 2015, which was his feature film debut as director.

Shults is good at building tension and a sense of unease throughout his various movies, but has only made one full-blown horror movie to date (and, even then, some might think of it more as a psychological drama). Another trademark of his is playing around with aspect ratios, sometimes doing so in a way that would make Wes Anderson blush. Returning to the genres he likes, though, his non-horror films are still rather grim and unwavering, it has to be said, and watching everything in his body of work makes it more than apparent that he’s able to do something fresh with character-focused films that aren’t afraid of getting psychologically intense. Those three feature films to date are ranked below, with some difficulty. All are of a relatively high quality, and none can be considered anything close to bad. At the same time, none are quite perfect, but they are of an immensely high quality considering they're a filmmaker’s first three, and because Shults was young at the time, given he was born in 1988. They're not easy films to watch, but they can all count themselves among the more powerful small-scale releases of the 2010s.

3 'It Comes at Night' (2017)

Starring: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough

The aforementioned Krisha was a critical success, but not the kind of thing that generated much buzz outside film festivals upon release (more on that film’s quality/plot in a bit). So, it was It Comes at Night that ended up being the film to give Trey Edward Shults a little more exposure on a slightly bigger scale, perhaps thanks to marketing that was a little subversive and/or sneaky. It resulted in It Comes at Night making something of a stir, but not always for the right reasons. Certain viewers felt misled by the film being more of a psychological drama with some more realistic horror, as opposed to the “It” in the title ending up being more of a literal monster. If you want something conventional horror-wise, maybe you'll walk away from It Comes at Night disappointed, but those in the mood for something atmospheric and tense – while also being a little unconventional – could find this considerably more engrossing.

It's the kind of movie often associated with A24 as a distribution company, playing around with mystery/thriller/horror conventions in a very much slow-burn narrative. It’s about a family with their own problems waiting out some kind of global threat, and then further complications that arise when a second family shows up at their property and wants refuge. It Comes at Night is all about building suspense and characters, with the bigger things at play narratively taking place outside the home, in what could charitably be called the background. It certainly doesn’t go epic, but the intimacy is undoubtedly unnerving, and Shults was able to get some very good performances out of a talented cast that included Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, and Riley Keough. It’s uneasy stuff throughout, and an admirable small-scale psychological horror/drama film that shouldn’t be avoided, even if the talk of misleading marketing might make some approach the film with added trepidation.

2 'Krisha' (2015)

Starring: Krisha Fairchild, Alex Dobrenko, Robyn Fairchild

Fittingly for a first film, Krisha is Trey Edward Shults’s most small-scale and intimate movie to date, as well as his shortest, clocking in at just 81 minutes. It follows its titular character as she arrives at a Thanksgiving dinner, and there is instantly a feeling of something being a little off, even though the movie doesn’t play all its cards until closer to the end (that is, if it even plays all the cards it could; much remains unsaid, but not necessarily in a bad way). It becomes clear that Krisha, the character, is estranged from members of her family in various ways, but it takes time before the audience catches on to why things are strained within the extended family. It begins as a character-focused drama, and then gets more intense as things reach a breaking point narratively. Some might even want to classify Krisha as something of a horror movie, owing to the direction it goes in.

The way it explores some difficult themes is brutally honest, and it’s the kind of thing that sticks with you, even if you might not want it to. Krisha is a film made with clear constraints, given the fact that it takes place pretty much within one location and saw Shults using family members for his cast (he also plays a supporting role in the film himself). But its willingness to be personal and unwavering in its approach to a story about family dysfunction and hardships is inevitably what makes it succeed. It goes further than a good many films by first-time directors, and it’s also made with what feels like more confidence, to the point that it’s astounding Shults was still in his mid-20s when Krisha was made. It’s the kind of film you might watch once and then never really feel a desire to see again, but it is more than worth watching it that one time.

1 'Waves' (2019)

Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown​​​​​​​

Waves is, at the time of writing, the most recent Trey Edward Shults film, and can also be considered his best. It sees the director once more telling a dramatic and human story that goes to some dark places, but here, the drama is combined with romance to striking effect. It’s also something of a coming-of-age story with its focus on young love, all within the confines of a family drama. Sterling K. Brown plays the father in this family, and puts pressure on his two children in different ways, especially Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Tyler’s generally the focus of the film’s first half, while his sibling, Emily (Taylor Russell), gets the spotlight for much of the second half. Waves jumps between protagonists with ease, and, once more, also plays around with aspect ratios as a way to accentuate particularly large shifts in the lives of the film’s characters.

Some might see it as all a bit on the nose, but even though Shults goes “bigger” with some of the emotions in Waves, compared to his other movies, there remains a certain amount of sincerity and authenticity to it all. The film provides the most tumultuous and engaging emotional journey of his films so far, with even some of the romance-focused scenes having a nervous energy to them. The performances are all great; Shults had already shown he was able to make both non-professional and professional actors alike shine prior to Waves (demonstrated by Krisha and It Comes at Night, respectively). At 135 minutes, Waves is also easily the longest of Trey Edward Shults’s films to date, but he finds plenty of places to go within this film to justify that runtime. It’s the kind of film that doesn’t necessarily suggest where Shults will go next. He could really do anything from here, and that’s one of many reasons he’s a director to keep an eye on going forward.

