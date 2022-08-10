In 2020, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker created a viral short video titled Sassy Justice. Sassy Justice began as a 15-minute short starring Darth Maul voice actor Peter Serafinowicz, whose likeness is superimposed with a deepfake of Donald Trump. The short earned several successors on Youtube, making Sassy Justice a web series of sorts. Now, word on the street is that Stone and Parker initially wanted to turn the short into a feature-length movie and the Pandemic thwarted those plans.

In the beginning of 2020, Stone and Parker were apparently in development on a film version of Sassy Justice with the working title Deep Fake: The Movie. The pair spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the unmade project, with Parker saying, “not a lot of people know that we were a day away from starting production on the first feature movie we had done since ‘Team America: World Police.' We were going to start shooting on the day that the pandemic shut everything down. It was months and months of getting ready for that movie, to just being like, ‘Nope, it’s over.'”

Parker continued, adding, “it was going to be ‘Deep Fake: The Movie.’ It was about this guy who looked exactly like Trump because we deep fake Trump’s face onto him. And it was this whole funny thing because, of course, it ends up with Trump just naked and getting run through the wringer and everything, and that’s why it was so funny and so timely.” Stone also added his two cents on the matter, saying, "We have a deep fake company [called Deep Voodoo], and we have all these deep fake artists working for us. Even though the script was sort of timely, we ended up keeping the deep fake part of the studio going.”

In addition to Donald Trump, Sassy Justice uses deepfakes of Julie Andrews, Michael Caine, Al Gore, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Chris Wallace, and Mark Zuckerberg. Sassy Justice was once described by Parker as “probably the single most expensive YouTube video ever made.” The original video was a satire of the idea of fake news and followed reporter Fred Sassy as he gets to the bottom of the secrets behind all news media. There is currently a total of 12 videos on the Sassy Justice Youtube channel.

Stone has said that Deep Fake: The Movie is currently “sort of on hold,” but the studio that Parker and Stone founded, Deep Voodoo Studios, is still running. Rapper Kendrick Lamar reportedly used the studio when creating his music video for "The Heart Part 5", and Parker and Stone are both serving as producers on Lamar's upcoming Paramount Pictures comedy film, but it currently isn't clear if Deep Voodoo Studios will be used for that film.

