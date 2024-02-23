The Big Picture The Cold War inspired captivating TV shows like Danger Man and Mission: Impossible in the 1960s.

The Trial of Christine Keeler offers a fresh perspective on the Profumo affair from Christine's viewpoint.

The series tackles issues of gender equality, class, race, and power in the 1960s head-on with nuanced performances.

The intrigues of the Cold War inspired some of the most tantalizing films and television series. While some were fictional, others were based on true stories and events. Examples of such television shows at the height of the Cold War in the 1960s include Danger Man, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Mission: Impossible (yes, it ran between 1966 and 1973). More recently, we have had television series like FX’s The Americans as well as The Red Queen, The Optimists, Totems (which shuns the political class and tells the story of two ordinary people from two different sides of the divide falling in love), and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, which are set in the same era. So influential was the Cold War that even Hollywood could not escape it.

The BBC's The Trial of Christine Keeler unravels the mystery behind the UK's biggest scandal in modern history, about a teenage girl whose romantic encounters caused one of the nation's biggest uproars. "A naive little girl with more power than I ever could have dreamed of," says Sophie Cookson(Kingsman: The Secret Service) of her character as Christine Keeler. At the age of 19, Keeler had affairs with two men on opposite sides of the Cold War, a powerful UK government minister and a Soviet Union attaché, details that would come out in 1963 when she was 21 after the police got interested in her following a series of events involving her two ex-boyfriends. Dubbed the "Profumo affair," The Trial of Christine Keeler details the events leading to, during, and following the scandal.

What's 'The Trial of Christine Keeler' About?

Written by novelist and screenwriter Amanda Coe, The Trial of Christine Keeler approaches the Profumo affair from a different perspective than what has been in the public domain in the last six decades. Though it doesn't distort or change the facts as represented in the narrative of the scandal, it tells the story from Keeler's perspective. Coe pays attention to the complexities of the 1960s, best described by co-star Ben Miles (The Crown) in a World Screen interview, as a time when "liberalism met conservatism." The narrative in the public domain had been a condemnation of Keeler, and as the miniseries' star Sophie Cookson explained in the same World Screen interview why she fell in love with the miniseries' story, Amanda's The Trial of Christine Keeler turns the tables upside down. "Amanda had written just the most brilliant script...It is a story that's previously told through a very male gaze, and about the establishment, and Keeler's just a kind of sideline part that kind of comes in and knocks everything and then leaves this trail of destruction," Cookson said.

In The Trial of Christine Keeler, Cookson's Keeler is the center of the story. She is a naive girl from a poor upcountry neighborhood trying to find her place in busy London. Keeler is dazzled by the city's high life after she meets and becomes friends with Dr. Stephen Ward (James Norton), a high-flying physician with connections to top government officials, foreign dignitaries, and top business people. Stephen organizes parties for these powerful men to which he invites his young women contacts like Christine Keeler. She moves into Stephen's apartment, and through Stephen, she meets John "Jack" Profumo (Ben Miles), the Secretary of State for War. She also meets Eugene Ivanov (Visar Vishka), a Soviet Union attaché who is also friends with Stephen. She has affairs with both men. Given that the story is set during the Cold War, Stephen and his associates, including Keeler, are already on the radar of MI5, the UK spy agency, due to Stephen's friendship with Eugene.

The story is told in a non-linear format, and Keeler's two ex-boyfriends are also intermittently brought into the mix. She is in love with Johnny Edgecombe (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), a jobless young Black man, and both reveal their frustrations about holding on to their romance due to societal disapproval. The series highlights Christine's liberalism at a time when such was frowned upon. The inciting incidents of the story occur when her ex-boyfriends Edgecombe and Lucky Gordon (Anthony Welsh), with whom Keeler had parted ways, get embroiled in bursts of violence. As the police conduct investigations, they are drawn into details that had already interested them regarding Keeler, Dr. Stephen Ward, and his relationship with Eugene. With the investigation and the media interest in the case, Keeler's prior affairs are revealed, and everything explodes into one of the biggest scandals the UK had ever seen and the catalyst for the current Conservative government's downfall.

'The Trial of Christine Keeler's Stars Sophie Cookson, Ben Miles, Emilia Fox, James Norton, and Ellie Bamber Give Stellar Performances

Close

What makes The Trial of Christine Keeler stand out despite being based on a notorious scandal is the fresh approach that Coe gives to the story and the impeccable ensemble cast in the miniseries. Each character is on point, and there is evidence of great research and perspective in their nuanced portrayals. Even those who are meant to be villainous are portrayed with so much depth that you understand their side of the story. Christine Keeler's perspective (personalized by her narration) gives a twist to the already-known story that keeps you hooked.

But ultimately, it is the performances of The Trial of Christine Keeler's ensemble cast that bring the story home. Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler is flawless. She embodies the naive yet confident girl who is ready to take on the world with little care for its existing prejudices. She desires a good life, but she is not too greedy for it; yet when opportunities present themselves, she goes for them. She is her mother's punching bag, yet she can't stand seeing her mother enduring the deplorable conditions of their home. She knows that the likes of Profumo are powerful men, but she doesn't dwell on that fact. She is as powerful as she is powerless. The downside is that she is exploited by those who also see opportunities in her naivety. Cookson's masterful portrayal of all these contrasting emotions flaunts her acting range and prowess.

Besides Cookson, James Norton as Dr. Stephen Ward steals the show. Dr. Stephen Ward is a complex character. He is highly intelligent and holds extreme liberal views, yet he believes in a society where everyone can co-exist, and he can form a relationship with nearly anyone and have fruitful conversations, regardless of their social standing. You fall in love with his character, admonish him for his folly, and still empathize with him. Norton's onscreen friend-turned-enemy in the miniseries Ben Miles also gives his signature measured performance as politician Jack Profumo. He isn't loud or lavish or exceptional, but an actor cognizant of the powerful man the character he plays must have been during such a perilous time in history. Taking a back seat, Emilia Fox as Valerie, the wife of the embattled minister, is great at portraying the supportive wife who does not shy away from telling her husband realities that his colleagues would dare not, while Ellie Bamber shines as Keeler's friend, showgirl Mandy Rice-Davies.

'The Trial of Christine Keeler' Questions 1960s Patriarchy

Image via BBC

The Trial of Christine Keeler covers themes that the 1960s scandal brought to light that are still relevant today. Coe described the miniseries to the BBC as, "The astonishing story of Christine Keeler and the so-called Profumo affair is the Salem Witch Trial meets OJ Simpson — a perfect storm of gender, class, race, and power that resonates into the world we’re living in today.” And in covering these themes, The Trial of Christine Keeler gives it a fresh eye, subverting how the story had been told for decades.

One of the miniseries' central themes is gender equality, and The Trial of Christine Keeler shows how disparate men and women were. Men dominated the establishment and dictated what the genders ought or ought not to do. But it is a series that questions that very establishment. According to the World Screen interview, Cookson attributes this to the female lead production team. "This is a female writer, female producer, told from her (Christine Keeler's) point of view," she says. This perspective spins the Profumo affair from a bad girl who brought down powerful men to an ordinary girl who dared to question patriarchy.

'The Trial of Christine Keeler' Tackles 1960s Issues Head-On

Image via BBC

Even other dominant themes in the miniseries, including class, race, and power, are questioned. The miniseries does not shy away from highlighting the racism prevalent in Britain at the time, showcasing the love between Keeler and Johnny, and the prejudices that came with it. Alongside race, the miniseries dives into classism and power. Christine Keeler and other characters of the lower classes and power, take the brunt of tribulations following the scandal. In her defense, during her court trial for perjury in the final episode, when she is asked if she knows "the difference between truth and lies," she replies, "Everyone does. Even Profumo." This is a powerful statement showcasing a woman questioning the hypocrisy of the establishment. Profumo had lied while under oath, and yet he continued roaming free. Dr. Stephen Ward, too, learned the hard way that power is what ruled the world and not sex as he had earlier asserted, telling Keeler, "I was wrong. It is power." And that power is still being wielded today, as the case files regarding the Profuomo affair are not to be made public until 2046.

The Trial of Christine Keeler, just like the scandal it is based on, is a miniseries that faces the 1960s head-on in its raw execution. It doesn't shy away from questioning sexuality and anything that was considered absurd then. With a plotline like a high-end fictional script straight out of Hollywood, it is hard to believe that The Trial of Christine Keeler is based on a true story. The performances by its ensemble cast do the miniseries great justice, unlike the often fleeting justice the characters in it experience. It can be summarized by Dr. Stephen Ward’s words to Christine Keeler, "Justice has got nothing to do with the truth." The Trial of Christine Keeler is a gripping tale that is worth seeing, even if you already know the story.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

