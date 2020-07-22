First Images from ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Reveal Aaron Sorkin’s ’60s-Set Netflix Movie

Netflix has released the first images from Aaron Sorkin‘s The Trial of the Chicago 7. The new images arrive just a few weeks after Sorkin’s sophomore directorial effort (following 2017’s Molly’s Game) was bought by the streaming giant from Paramount Pictures. With the Netflix purchase also came word a late 2020 release was possibly in the works, hinting at awards season ambitions for the star-studded historical drama.

Before we can watch The Trial of the Chicago 7 (hopefully later this year), we should probably take a look at all nine new images released early Wednesday morning (via Vanity Fair). Among the new images, we get a look at Sorkin directing Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who plays prosecutor Richard Schultz; Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong as Yippie activists Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin, respectively; Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Party members Fred Hampton and Bobby Seale, respectively, alongside defense attorney William Kunstler (Mark Rylance); and Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, veteran of the Free Speech Movement.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 sees Sorkin not only taking the director’s chair for the second time, but returning to writing on political matters. The forthcoming Netflix movie will follow the dramatized events around the trial of seven political activists charged with conspiracy to incite a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. In addition the the previously mentioned cast members, Trial of the Chicago 7‘s cast includes Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, and Alex Sharp. Now that the first images are out, it’s likely we’ll get a trailer for Sorkin’s new movie very soon and, with it, a confirmation of the release date.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is coming soon to Netflix. In the meantime, check out the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.