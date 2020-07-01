Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Is Officially Headed to Netflix

Netflix has officially acquired Aaron Sorkin‘s The Trial of the Chicago 7, taking it off Paramount Pictures’ hands for good. Sorkin’s sophomore directorial effort, following 2017’s Molly’s Game, includes a wildly stacked cast with Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leading the way.

We learned of Netflix’s interest in the high-profile political drama back in June, although the deal hadn’t yet been finalized. Variety confirmed Netflix’s acquisition of the former Paramount pic on Wednesday. Netflix now has worldwide streaming rights to Trial of the Chicago 7 from Cross Creek Pictures. In addition to the deal finally going through, it’s believed Netflix still has every intention of releasing Trial of the Chicago 7 later in 2020. A late 2020 release would signal Netflix’s plans to make the Sorkin pic an awards season contender, thus boosting the streaming giant’s awards season cachet considering it’s already got Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods to submit, too.

Trial of the Chicago 7 sees Sorkin moving back into his comfort zone of all things politcs-related. The feature, also penned by Sorkin (natch), retells the events around the trial of seven political activists were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot after the protest they organized at the 1968 Democratic National Convention spun wildly out of control. Famous ’60s figures including Abbie Hoffman, Bobby Seale, Tom Hayden, and Jerry Rubin will be played by Baron Cohen, Abdul-Mateen II, Redmayne, and Strong, respectively. Additional cast includes: Alex Sharp and John Carroll Lynch as defendants Rennie Davis and David Dellinger, respectively; Michael Keaton portrays Ramsey Clark; and Frank Langella as presiding judge Julius Hoffman. No new details or images from Trial of the Chicago 7 have been released, but that may change now that it’s found a home at Netflix.

We’ll keep you posted on Trial of the Chicago 7, including the release date announcement. In the meantime, check out which movies we’ve pegged as the best movies of 2020 (so far).