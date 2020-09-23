‘Trial of the Chicago 7’: New Trailer Previews Aaron Sorkin Gravitas-Filled Political Drama

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is set to premiere on the streamer in mid-October. Trial of the Chicago 7 is the sophomore feature directorial effort from Aaron Sorkin, who, as one might suspect, also wrote the script. Netflix acquired Sorkin’s latest from Paramount over the summer and marks one of the buzziest releases for the streaming giant in 2020.

Any questions around whether or not Netflix is strategizing to put The Trial of the Chicago 7 in this year’s Oscars race are answered with the newest trailer. The awards season positioning here really is next-level. The trailer begins with activist Tom Hayden (played by Eddie Redmayne) standing at the podium during a news conference clearly stating his intention to organize with other key figures to protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Cut to prosecutor Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) getting his marching orders from the Attorney General to take Hayden and several other organizers — including Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), and Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) — to trial for their actions at the DNC.

In true Sorkin fashion, the trailer promises a great many moments filled with gravitas, as well as some of the director/writer’s trademark political opinions turned into snappy dialogue. It also looks like every member of the Trial of the Chicago 7 cast will get their moment in the spotlight, which means the conversation around the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories for this year’s Oscar race are about to get very interesting. The trailer makes no effort to hide its aspirations to tap into the current political moment with its story. But, given Sorkin’s hit-or-miss track record, I have to admit I’m partially curious and partially nervous as to how well the movie will be executed. Buckle up, folks, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is coming in hot.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 debuts on Netflix on October 16. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, here are the release dates for even more Netflix movies slated to arrive in 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Trial of the Chicago 7:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

