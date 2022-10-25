Ruben Östlund’s English language debut, Triangle of Sadness, became the year’s oddest crowd-pleaser after it debuted to rapturous reviews at the Cannes Film Festival. The film won the Palme d’Or, and has done very well in limited release thus far. Perhaps a 146-minute social satire with a good deal of vomiting is a little odd to be either an “audience favorite” or a “prestige title,” but Östlund’s sharp sense of humor managed to win over critics and viewers alike. Between The White Lotus and Succession, it seems like there is nothing people like more than watching rich people be miserable.

The tool that Östlund weaponizes to make Triangle of Sadness’ satire so devastating is empathy. Although the film’s characters are all flawed, they are deeply human, and sometimes even evoke sympathy, and the film’s terrific cast is key to what makes Triangle of Sadness work so well. Sadly, one of the critical performers in the film will not be able to see her work recognized. Charlbi Dean, who co-stars as Yaya, passed away in August.

A Stand-Out in a Great Ensemble

Dean was an up-and-comer compared to the rest of the film’s cast. Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson are all industry veterans, and even Harris Dickinson has had his star status increased thanks to his roles in See How They Run and The King’s Man. However, Dean had the confidence and charisma to become the film’s scene-stealer. The posthumous praise she receives will become an essential part of a film that will undoubtedly become a classic.

Triangle of Sadness has an inventive way of merging genres. The first third is basically an awkward cringe-comedy about the worst type of relationship. Dean voices the audience’s annoyance as her boyfriend, Carl (Dickinson), makes a big deal about picking up a check at dinner. Yaya clearly wants to be out of this situation, and you have to empathize with her discomfort. It’s one of the reasons the character is so interesting, as you almost forget about her inherent privilege during Carl’s obnoxious remarks.

Yaya is a fashion model who takes ownership of her sexuality. There’s a plasticity to the image that she creates for herself, including a particularly amusing moment when she takes an Instagram photo of a meal she has no intention of eating. While this could have been used to signify some sort of self-hatred on her part, Dean carries herself with pride. It’s somewhat inspiring to see her chastise Carl for his obsession with fitting into gender norms. Her dismissive attitude towards the other guests shows how disconnected Yaya is from reality; she’s so obsessed with curating an idealized version of herself that she can barely engage in conversation.

However, Yaya truly evolves during the chaotic third act, when the luxury cruise crashes onto a desert island. Dean’s subtle expression shows how the realization of the situation sets in for Yaya. The relationship quarrels she had with Carl are now quaint compared to fighting for her survival. There’s a beautiful connection that they form; despite their bickering, Yaya and Carl are drawn together because they have no one else. It’s impressive that Dean and Dickinson were able to make these moments feel sincere.

Dean does terrific physical work when Yaya has to put in real work for the first time in her life. Carl’s selfishness becomes even more irritating when the resources are scarce, and even a simple snack of pretzel sticks can feel like a reward. Dean and Dickinson are able to show how this situation forces both characters to reveal who they truly are. While Carl is trying to paint himself as a victim, Yaya aids the elderly worker Abigail (de Leon) to gather food for the group of survivors.

This situation puts gender politics in a new light. The women do all the hard work in gathering resources, but Abigail begins a sexual relationship with Carl. Dean doesn’t make any of their subtle movements go unnoticed; she calls out Carl when he puts his hand at Abigail’s side, and musters all her anger when he mentions what he’ll need to do. Dean does a great job at showing that her fury isn’t out of heartbreak. She feels that Carl owes her, and takes his new relationship with Abigail as a personal slight.

However, Dean goes back to the empathetic place that she started at as Yaya begins to subtly fall for Abigail. She recognizes that the older woman represents a life she could have led if she hadn’t been a model. There’s a naïveté to Yaya that makes the final moments so traumatizing. Yaya is clearly under Abigail’s spell, and doesn’t suspect that she intends to kill her. The image of Dean laughing to herself as she sits on the beach is impossible to erase from your mind after the purposive final scene.

It’s always tragic when a young talent passes before their time. It goes without saying that Dean would have gone on to have an incredible career, as Triangle of Sadness is the type of film that has generated interest from those outside the arthouse circuit. She manages to be the scene-stealer in a film filled with memorable performances. Although her death will undoubtedly cast a shadow over the film’s reception, it’s a performance that should be celebrated during awards season and beyond.