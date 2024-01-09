The Big Picture Harris Dickinson delivers a captivating performance in Triangle of Sadness that captures the comedy and insecurity of his character.

The film explores social struggle and power dynamics through Carl's experiences as a fading model at odds with his influencer girlfriend.

Post-shipwreck, Carl's parasitic dependence on Abigail mirrors his transactional relationship with his girlfriend, exposing his insecurities.

Thanks to roles in movies like Where the Crawdads Sing and The Iron Claw (now in theaters), the hunky Brit Harris Dickinson is becoming more of an identifiable figure in pop culture, not only for his handsome looks but also for his aptitude for choosing intriguing projects to be part of. Making his silver screen debut in Eliza Hittman’s sultry Beach Rats in 2017, Dickinson has since proven to be a performer who can smoothly pivot between popcorn movies and those of more creative sensibilities.

In 2022, Dickinson had a central role in the Cannes Palme d’Or winning Triangle of Sadness, directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund. In the film, Dickinson plays Carl, an aging model “gone to seed” in an industry obsessed with the next new sensation. Matching Östlund’s unique brand of rigorous satire, Dickinson’s performance in Triangle of Sadness captures the comedy and insecurity of his character’s situation, creating a representation of the director’s perspective on contemporary society and its plethora of injustices. As Carl, Dickinson transforms into a curiously fragile man navigating the modern world the only way he knows how: with his body.

What Is ‘Triangle of Sadness’ About?

Structured in three sections, Triangle of Sadness largely centers around Dickinson's character, Carl, and his model/influencer girlfriend, Yaya (played by Charlbi Dean, who unexpectedly passed away shortly after the movie's Cannes premiere). Tensions quickly surface in their relationship, with Yaya's lucrative career serving as a subconscious threat to Carl's traditional role of masculinity. The two are whisked away to a free vacation on a luxury superyacht, where insecurity continues to permeate their connection, and the film introduces its fixations on social inequities, drastically contrasting the disparity between the mega-wealthy guests and the domestic workers and engineers behind the scenes of the operation.

After a storm at sea and expired seafood result in a dinner party from Hell that virtually combines Below Deck with the paintings of Hieronymus Bosch, the yacht is destroyed, and a handful of the survivors, including Carl and Yaya, find themselves deserted on a remote island. The privileged castaways find themselves utterly useless with no survival skills, so the new captain of their group becomes the only one with any practical aptitudes: Abigail (Dolly de Leon), a maid employed on the yacht who suddenly finds herself at the top of the totem pole in a situation where the established structures of power are totally turned upside down.

What Is Going on Between Carl and Yaya in 'Triangle of Sadness'?

The first part of Triangle of Sadness excavates Östlund's perceptions of social struggle and power primarily through Carl's experiences as a model falling out of fashion. At the height of his career three years prior, Carl is well aware that the expiration date of his career is moving ever closer, indicated during the movie's opening scene when Carl goes to a casting where he is very lukewarmly received. In one of the few industries where women make more money than men, Yaya's contrastingly rising fame puts great pressure on Carl to perform as a man in a world where traditional standards often expect men to "bring home the bacon" in a relationship.

In the first of many uproarious dinner scenes of the film, Carl and Yaya argue over who will pay the bill: Carl is frustrated that he is always expected to cover the tab, especially since Yaya is making more money than him. During the scuffle, Yaya says, "I think it's unsexy to talk about money." Hilariously drawn out in a cringe-worthy manner indicative of Östlund's style, this dinner scene shines a light on the contradictions and hypocrisies of the couple, criticizing the conventions that dictate their compliance to traditional gender roles. This disagreement lasts well past their dinner and into the evening, accentuating the shallow depth of their relationship and Carl's increasing futility as both a partner and a man struggling with his profession.

What Happened to Carl in 'Triangle of Sadness'?

After a night filled with outlandishly graphic seasickness and a pirate ambush out of the blue, the few survivors of the superyacht vacation find themselves on a desolate island with a scant supply of resources. Abigail, one of the few employees of the yacht who washed ashore, is the only member of the party with any practical skills, quickly establishing herself as their new leader thanks to her talents for catching fish and building fires. This reversal of the social order finds the maid at the top of the power structure, with the other female castaways landing in the middle of the hierarchy due to their compliance and support for Abigail. The group's reality is suddenly turned upside down, and the men find themselves at the bottom of the food chain, their uselessness accentuated by their cowardice, greed, and incapability of contributing to the group's relief efforts.

When Abigail begins to take a liking to Carl, he sees it as the only opportunity to elevate himself within the current situation. Unable to improve his station on the island without any valuable skills or abilities, Carl starts spending the nights with Abigail. In turn, Abigail offers him shelter and increases his food rations. In opposition to his declining modeling career, Carl is still able to leverage his physical appearance with Abigail, lifting his position in ways he no longer can in the real world. Away from the facades of their "Instagrammable" relationship, Carl and Yaya's bond quickly begins to decay, with Yaya seeing through Carl's inadequacies from a different perspective for the first time. In ways, Carl's newfound parasitic dependence on Abigail largely mirrors his transactional connection with Yaya from the beginning of the film: Both before and after the shipwreck, Carl represents a vacuous man who resents the success of the women around him while simultaneously reaping from their benefits.

Love them or hate them, Östlund's heavy-handed, in-your-face criticisms of Capitalism and social inequity in the contemporary world are alive and thriving from the start to finish of Triangle of Sadness. While the director's creative fixations in this movie and his last one, 2017's The Square, might be grating for some audiences, he still sticks to his guns to bring his work to life according to his unique sensibilities as a filmmaker. In their first collaboration together, Östlund and Dickinson manifest the character of Carl with such a decisive vision, one that fully supports the overarching themes of Triangle of Sadness. Dickinson's interpretation of his character fully embodies the insecurity and humor dictated by the film's screenplay. A young and gifted performer on the rise, audiences should keep a careful watch on Dickinson and the trajectory of his blossoming career.

Triangle of Sadness is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

