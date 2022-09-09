In the opening moments of Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or winner from Force Majeure and The Square writer-director Ruben Östlund, we watch as a group of male models is instructed to react depending on what type of clothes they’re wearing. If they’re wearing cheap, H&M clothes, they’re supposed to be happy, enticing the consumer by their nice prices. If the clothes are expensive, however, they are supposed to have a “grumpy” look, as if they’re looking down on the buyer for even considering purchasing such extravagant designer styles.

As this opening scene shows, Östlund isn’t exactly the most tactful when it comes to his criticisms of the bourgeoisie—as The Square proved. But it’s hard not to get on board with this takedown of the working class, regardless of how heavy-handed it might be, when Östlund is having this much fun with the idea.

Triangle of Sadness is split into three chapters, each exploring economic inequality with varying degrees of success. This disparity is maybe most effective at its most basic in the film’s opening chapter, which follows models Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), who are both at different points in their careers. After a successful ad campaign years ago, Carl is now showing up to group casting calls and struggling to find an extra seat at the fashion shows where Yaya is walking the catwalk. Yaya walks in front of a giant screen that flashes “Everyone’s Equal Now,” even as we watch a group of people lose their seats at the show thanks to a group of important influencers needing a front row seat. Throughout Triangle of Sadness, we see as those in higher power tend to ignore the discrepancy between themselves and those lower than them on the ladder.

Image via Cannes

RELATED: From ‘Amour’ to ‘Triangle of Sadness’: Every Palme d'Or Winner of the Past Decade (And How to Watch Them)

But this difference gets started in earnest when Carl and Yaya go to dinner, when the much more successful Yaya ignores the check and waits for Carl to pay. For Yaya, money isn’t even a concern she worries herself with, stating that talking about money is unsexy, while Carl grasps for any sort of equality that will make his struggle slightly easier. In this chapter, Östlund’s commentary is at its simplest, both straightforward, yet also not hitting his audience over the head with his overall thesis.

As the story and cast grows larger, Östlund’s message also grows more complicated, yet thankfully, it only flounders occasionally. Carl and Yaya go on a cruise—which was paid for thanks to Yaya also being an influencer—with plenty of other well-to-do couples, and the staff, who is told to not say no to any request of their guests. Amongst the travelers are Dimitry (Zlatko Buric), a rich man who calls himself the “king of shit,” as he made his money in manure; Paula (Vicki Berlin), who is attempting to keep her cruise employees in check, and Captain Thomas Smith (Woody Harrelson), who spends most of the trip drunk in his room.

The cruise chapter of Triangle of Sadness plays like a Luis Buñuel surrealist nightmare, as this cruise starts to fall apart almost immediately, be it from guest suggestions, poor dining options, or awkward conversations about how the rich have made their money. However, while the film truly goes off the rails in an extremely enjoyable way in this segment, it also has moments that are far blunter than this story deserves. For example, as the ship begins to rock and the distinctions between class start to fall away, Östlund has both Dimitry and Captain Smith go on the loudspeaker to discuss capitalism vs. socialism for an extended period of time. Östlund already makes this point quite clear with the subtext throughout the rest of the film, but arguably the most amateurish part of the film comes when he shoves this point down the audience’s throat. Thankfully, by this point, so much is going wrong on this cruise from hell that it’s easy to get distracted by all the other nonsense going on.

Triangle of Sadness dir. Ruben Ostlund

Throughout Triangle of Sadness, Östlund proves himself to be a master of crafting unsettling scenarios and framing. Whenever the tension seems like it’s at its breaking point, little sound additions make these moments even more unbearable. Even just adding a particular noise, like a windshield wiper scraping across a rainy windshield, incessant flies on the deck of the boat, or a glass rolling back and forth on a floor adds so much to these situations. Östlund also beautifully sets up every frame he presents, with some unusual focal point that immediately draws the eye, like a stray dog in an audition or a random passerby outside a window, that evokes the dry comedic work of Roy Andersson. Even when the narrative might fall at awkward points, there’s always something in Östlund’s shot that makes the moment worthwhile and sucks the viewer in.

Östlund's comedy of inequality and broken class structures might be a bit too blunt at times, slightly too long, and is often best when at its simplest, but Triangle of Sadness is too fun and ridiculous to not enjoy, and compared to The Square, is a step-up in Östlund's criticism of the bourgeoisie.

Rating: B+

Triangle of Sadness comes to theaters on October 7.