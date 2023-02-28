Ruben Östlund—an already established Palme d'Or-winning filmmaker who won significant accolades for his films The Square and Force Majeure—has once again exceeded expectations with his latest satirical comedy outing, Triangle of Sadness. The film has received praise and recognition, thanks not only to its brilliant director but also to its stellar cast. In a film about putting social hierarchy to the test when social disparities are no longer relevant, the Swedish director discusses why he chose certain celebrities for his film, particularly for the roles of Carl and Abigail.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Östlund shared some things about his first English-language feature film, including filming on Christina O yacht, the 15-minute vomit scene, his interest in social satire-themed films, and choosing Where the Crawdads Sing actor Harris Dickinson and Filipina actress Dolly De Leon to play the parts of Carl and Abigail. Out of around 120 actors vying for the Carl role, Östlund told THR that he chose Dickinson to play the part due to the actor's ability to be "ugly" when the role demands it. He said: "For me, one of the scenes that I really love with Harris is in the elevator when he gets so angry because Yaya had pushed the 50 euro bill down his shirt pocket. And he just freaks out. He dares to explode, he dares to be ugly."

Dickinson portrayed Carl, a fashion model who is dating influencer Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean (Don’t Sleep and Blood in the Water), both of whose characters were invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich. For Östlund, it is important to work with an actor who can't be vain, even if it means taking on a role they are not particularly proud of. He continued: "For me, it is something that is very important when you work with an actor — that they can’t be vain. They have to dare to be someone that they are not proud of. Harris is such a sweet guy, but when he walks onto the set, and he’s an actor, then he’s willing to go to a place where he’s not beautiful at all when it comes to his behavior. Harris also is a person who is so genuine and true, he can’t lie. So as an actor, when he is pushed into a situation where his character is lying, you can tell that for Harris, as a person, it’s hard for him."

On the other hand, De Leon, a well-known veteran actress in the Philippines, was able to land the role of Abigail thanks to her charismatic stage presence, which is essential for the role she is portraying. Having met the actress in Manila, the director said:

"The thing about Dolly’s character, Abigail, is that when she arrives on the island, and when she takes control of everything, it’s only three scenes. She’s going from the bottom of the hierarchy to the top of the hierarchy: She arrives, she goes fishing, and then she takes control. I didn’t want to build the feeling that only in the end she takes command; I wanted her to take command immediately. It was just something with the whole performance where I 100 percent believed that she can take command with this group. And that’s the reason that she got the part."

The Class War Within Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness follows Carl and Yaya, a model celebrity couple who are invited on a cruise for a wealthy and entirely out-of-touch group of people, including the alcoholic boat captain. A severe storm strikes the ship and causes it to sink, ruining what was supposed to be a lavish vacation. The wealthy passengers, who are completely lacking in any kind of survival skills, are left with no choice but to rely on their new captain, Abigail, the ship's cleaning lady. Abigail, of course, takes advantage of her newly acquired power, putting herself at the top of the hierarchy this time.

The film is divided into three chapters: the first introduces Carl and Yaya, the second highlights the scenes on the yacht, and the third depicts the chaos that began when the characters were stranded on a deserted island. The film's three chapters all have tense, ambiguous endings, with the director intending for viewers to complete the narrative on their own.

Besides Dean, De Leon, and Dickinson, the film also stars Woody Harrelson, Carolina Gynning, Iris Berben, Vicki Berlin, Zlatko Burić, and Sunnyi Melles, to mention a few. You can watch the film's trailer below.