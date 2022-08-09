NEON released the theatrical trailer for its third consecutive Palme d'Or winner, the satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness. In the upcoming film, a cruise for the uber-rich sinks, leaving its survivors to fend for themselves on an island in this highly-anticipated criticism of the elite one percent that will be released in theaters on October 7.

Five years after satirist Ruben Östlund won the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2017 with The Square, he returned with his second award-winning satire Triangle of Sadness. Since premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the Swedish writer-director’s first English-language film turns the social hierarchy upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Triangle of Sadness centers in on a model celebrity couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats and County Lines) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean, Don’t Sleep and Blood in the Water), who are invited on the luxury cruise for the uber-rich as well as their alcoholic boat captain (Woody Harrelson, True Detective and Natural Born Killers).

The Triangle of Sadness trailer not only succeeds in setting the tone for what to expect from the upcoming film, but it calls privilege in to question with the use of tense moments, awkward requests, and melodramatic background music. This gives viewers a glimpse at the absurdity, satire, and gross factor that divided audiences at Cannes.

Image via NEON

Joining Harrelson, Dickinson and Dean is Croatian actor Zlatko Burić, known for appearing in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher trilogy. The Triangle of Sadness cast also includes Iris Berben (Eddie the Eagle), Sunnyi Melles (The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch), Henrik Dorsin (Solsidan), Dolly De Leon (Verdict), Vicki Berlin (Forbrydelsen), Oliver Ford Davies (Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace), and Arvin Kananian (Aniara).

Fredrik Wenzel, who worked with Östlund on Force Majeure and The Square, is in charge of cinematography for the film with art direction from Gabriel de Knopp and Daphne Koutra. Executive producers are Brina Elizabeta Blaz, Alessandro Del Vigna, Lizzie Francke, Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin, Micah Green, Andreas Roald, James Benjamin Shannon, Jim Stark, Daniel Steinman, Bradley Thomas, Dan Wechsler and Jamal Zeinal Zade. Philippe Bober and Erik Hemmendorff are producing.

Triangle of Sadness will be hitting North American theaters on October 7. Watch the first theatrical trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: