Ruben Östlund’s satirical dark comedy Triangle of Sadness refuses to make its criticism on the bourgeoise and class inequality subtle. The same goes for one of the Palme d'Or winner’s most iconic scenes, a symphony of sickness that takes place aboard a luxury yacht. According to an interview with the director of photography Fredrik Wenzel and production designer Josefin Åsberg per Variety, the planning for the disgusting scene began two years before any principal photography for Triangle of Sadness.

The second act of the film climaxes during the Captain’s dinner as a raging storm violently rocks the boat, causing nearly everyone on board to succumb to seasickness and projectile vomit. What begins slowly then snowballs into a chaotic 15 minutes that ends in a mess of vomit, diarrhea and raw sewage. To help make the gross moment happen, they filmed on a set that could actually rock and move like an actual cruise ship would at sea. Before the crew even made it onto set, built on a hydraulic lift two meters off the ground, they tested it out on a smaller scale so they would understand the physics of the scene.

“It was interesting to test the angle. How is it to sit? When do you feel the effects of the movement? When do the chairs start to slide? We tried different angles and discussed the different effects,” Åsberg said. As she started designing the dining room, hallway and staterooms for the set, she said the storm sequence was always a part of her plan. Åsberg continued: “We were discussing different details that were moving with the set. What kind of curtains do we have? And will they be moving? Could we have objects rolling in the cabin?”

Wenzel’s team wanted to build a crescendo including exploding toilets, flooded staterooms, and people sliding in vomit along corridors, so the action needed a slow start. Actors were outfitted with tubes attached to their faces that could spew realistic-looking materials created by the SFX team. Åsberg also discussed the conversations she had with Östlund about color and consistency of the vomit – including pieces of octopus for one passenger and bits of shrimp for another – as well as the right shades of color for the raw sewage spewing from the toilets.

Both Wenzel and Åsberg shared how impressed they were with 64-year-old actress Sunnyi Melles, who played Vera and had an inordinate amount of control over her body, even provoking herself to throw up on command. In the scene, her character ends up stripped down to a slip, barricaded in the bathroom and clinging to the porcelain throne as a lifeline. “I’ve never met an actor willing to go so far as she was,” Wenzel said. “I remember thinking to myself, this is one of those images you never thought you would take in your life.”

Åsberg said of working with Melles: “She was going to sit on the toilet and puke in the bidet. And then, should she sit on the bidet and puke on the toilet? No, maybe we should try one where she sits on the floor and pukes in the toilet. And then we said she has been doing this for a few minutes so there needs to be some puke on the floor. The floor was so glossy, so then she started to slide with her underbody. And then we filled up with more puke.”

