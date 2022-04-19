One of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, the Tribeca Film Festival, announced today which feature and short films will be featured in this year’s edition. Soon, the world – or at least the event’s attendees – will get to watch a slate of independent movies from new and established directors that have been carefully selected. The event is scheduled to kick off in early June.

This year, Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano announced that 109 feature films have been selected to bring the event to life, and they have been made by 150 directors from 40 different countries. In addition, the Tribeca Film Festival will exhibit 43 short films that hail from 25 countries. Out of this group, 32 are returning filmmakers that have already made a buzz at Tribeca in previous years, and 50 are first-time directors who were granted the honor of making their debut on a world-famous platform.

As per tradition, a movie has been singled out to open the festival, and this year the chosen feature is Halftime, a Netflix documentary that follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career. The documentary is directed by Academy Award nominee Amanda Micheli (One Nation Under Dog).

Other titles include Katie Holmes-directed Alone Together, Ray Romano’s directorial debut Somewhere in Queens, Kyra Sedgwick's feature film directorial debut Space Oddity, and Lena Waithe-written Beauty. Other titles include American Dreamer starring Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Jerry & Marge Go Large starring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Corner Office starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men), and My Name Is Andrea with Ashley Judd (Twin Peaks), among many others.

Tribeca has also been paying attention to diversity: this year, 81 of the feature films are directed by women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers. In an official statement, Cusumano celebrated this year’s selection and reminded us of the importance of independent films:

“This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and humbled by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our indefatigable filmmaking community. Whether a comedic breath of fresh air or a trenchant expose of the most urgent contemporary issues, this year’s official selections again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent film in a world that needs it more than ever.”

In addition to the film screenings, Tribeca will also host a series of panels and performances, which include filmmaker and author LeVar Burton discussing the importance of children’s literacy, and legendary tennis player John McEnroe talking about his career after the exhibition of his self-titled movie. The musical performances will feature Grammy winner Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, and Of Monsters and Men.

Tribeca Film Festival starts on June 8 and stretches all the way through June 19.

You can take a closer look at the participating films in every category on the Tribeca website.

