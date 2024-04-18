The Big Picture Tribeca Festival showcases a star-studded TV lineup, including narrative shows and docuseries for 12 days of screenings.

Major streaming services and networks bring exciting new shows to the festival, from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 to Presumed Innocent.

This year's Tribeca Festival runs from June 5 through 16 in New York City.

Following yesterday's announcement of the full feature film lineup for the 2024 Tribeca Festival in New York City, the entire slate of television programs attending the event has been unveiled with some of the most anticipated upcoming series in attendance. Every year, the festival highlights the efforts of filmmakers worldwide and offers world premieres of what will soon grace television screens. 11 series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites are locked in for this year, including star-studded narrative shows and in-depth docuseries alike screening throughout the event's 12-day run. Also featured are the selections for the festival's NOW program showcasing seven standout independent long-form and short-form episodic works.

Most of the biggest streaming services and networks are represented at the festival this year, including Apple TV+, AMC, HBO, Hulu, Paramount+, and ESPN. Among the new shows appearing for the first time at the festival is Apple's Presumed Innocent, a tense legal thriller adaptation of Scott Turow's New York Times bestselling novel starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor under fire in both his personal and professional life after the death of his colleague whom he was having an affair with. It's joined on the narrative end by a returning favorite in HBO's Italian-language drama My Brilliant Friend as it gears up for its fourth and final season with stars Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino. Like last year, The Walking Dead will shamble to New York once again, this time with the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, titled The Book of Carol. The much-anticipated return of Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier opposite Norman Reedus will get its first proper look at the festival after a sneak peek after The Ones Who Live's finale.

The docuseries side of things is also buoyed by star power. Sisters and acclaimed actors Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning executive produce Hulu's miniseries Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer chronicling the extraordinary career of pioneering psychiatric clinical nurse specialist Dr. Anne Burgess, while Justin Simien is similarly attached to Hollywood Black, an examination and exploration of the Black experience in Hollywood through the lens of influential guest stars including Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Ryan Coogler, and Ava DuVernay. Other titles making their debuts are the sports documentary In the Arena: Serena Williams from ESPN, MSNBC's The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed, and Paramount+'s two-part special Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken.

An Untitled Tim Burton Docuseries Leads the Tribeca NOW Lineup

Tribeca's NOW lineup this year features a new docuseries centered on director Tim Burton and his ability to mix the weird and downright frightful with whimsy and wonder. Currently untitled, the project helmed by Tara Wood is a special screening outside the A and B showcases and will feature a conversation with the creator and special guests afterward. There's no shortage of award-worthy talent featured in the program, with Kyle Hausmann-Stokes's Yanqui and Mawaan Rizwan's BAFTA-nominated work Juice headlining the independent-focused lineup.

In an official statement, senior programmer Liza Domnitz previewed and praised the diverse projects that will be on display through Tribeca's television slate this year, as well as the festival's unique opportunity to hear from many of the creatives and subjects behind each submission in person:

The episodic realm is rich in phenomenal storytelling, and Tribeca’s 2024 TV and NOW program delivers the very best of narrative and documentary series. Audiences can look forward to diving into the testimonies of brilliant visionaries like Serena Williams, Melissa Etheridge, and the original subjects of the Stanford Prison Experiment, all of whom will be joining us at the Festival to present their stories. We’re also thrilled to present international adaptations of beloved books from award-winning novelist Bernardine Evaristo with Mr. Loverman and the farewell season premiere of Elena Ferrante’s stunning My Brilliant Friend.”

The 2024 Tribeca Festival runs from June 5 through 16. Stay tuned here at Collider for coverage of the event when it rolls around and check out the full television and NOW lineup below.

2024 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TV SELECTION

An Update on Our Family (MAX) - Limited Series World Premiere. Myka and James Stauffer were the picture of the 21st-century American Dream: happy marriage, beautiful kids, and a self-built YouTube vlogging empire. At the center of it all was Huxley, an adorable young boy they adopted from China. Huxley was more than just their star — he was their son. Until one day, he wasn’t. A provocative three-part series, “An Update on Our Family” exposes the hidden-in-plain-sight, unregulated family vlogging industry. Executive produced by Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Rachel Knudson, Rachel Mason, Jennifer O'Connell, and Lizzie Fox.

After the Screening: A conversation with director and executive producer Rachel Mason and guests.

Breath of Fire (MAX) - Limited Series World Premiere. When an LA-based millennial known as Guru Jagat becomes the face of Kundalini yoga, her meteoric rise to fame and stunning fall from grace expose a multi-billion-dollar spiritual empire fraught with abuse. This docuseries paints a portrait of a seeker turned guru and examines the complicated intersection of spirituality, cultural appropriation, and capitalism. Executive produced by Hayley Pappas, Smiley Stevens, Matt Ippolito, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Lexy Altman, Sonia Slutsky, Jennifer O’Connell, and Lizzie Fox.

After the Screening: A conversation with co-directors and executive producers Hayley Pappas and Smiley Stevens, and co-executive producer Hayley Phelan—who wrote the original Vanity Fair story, “The Second Coming of Guru Jagat.”

Hollywood Black (MGM+) - Limited Series World Premiere. Based on the book by historian Donald Bogle, this four-part docuseries—directed by Justin Simien, tells the epic story of the actors, writers, directors, and producers who fought for their place on the page, behind the camera, on the screen, and in the credits. It is a definitive chronicle of a century of the Black experience in Hollywood, and a powerful reexamination of a quintessentially American story—in brilliant color. Directed by Justin Simien. RadicalMedia’s Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, and Jon Kamen, Culture Machine’s Justin Simien and Kyle Laursen, Significant Productions’ Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jeffrey Schwartz and Amy Goodman Kass all serve as executive producers. Shayla Harris is showrunner and executive producer.

After the Screening: A conversation with director and executive producer Justin Simien and guests.

In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN) - Limited Series World Premiere. After 27 years in professional tennis, Serena Williams shares a personal account of her most meaningful Grand Slam appearances and deconstructs the milestones of her legendary career. Each episode explores the pivotal moments in Serena’s life on and off the court, illustrating the series of steps that when reflected upon, show the incredible distance traveled over the course of her career. Directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.

After the Screening: A conversation with Serena Williams.

Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer (Hulu) - Limited Series World Premiere. From Dakota and Elle Fanning and director Abby Fuller comes unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial-killer profiling. The series tells Dr. Ann Burgess’ story which puts her at the center of solving America’s most infamous true-crime cases. From the widely known Ed Kemper and Ted Bundy to lesser-known cases like the Ski Mask Rapist, Burgess investigates and studies the victims and damaged psyches of their attackers.

After the Screening: A conversation with executive producers Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, Rebecca Evans, subject and consulting producer Dr. Ann Burgess, director Abby Fuller, and showrunner Dani Sloane.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (Paramount+) - Limited Series World Premiere. An inspiring story of healing and transcendence through the power of music, when five female residents from the Topeka Correctional Facility write letters to Etheridge, she uses their letters as inspiration to create and perform an original song for them. Having recently lost her son to opioids, Etheridge works to understand and interrupt the cycle of addiction while connecting with these women who, so often, are forgotten by society. With female incarceration rates up 700 percent since 1980, Etheridge bonds with the women through the conduit of music as an act of empathy, understanding, and hope. Executive producers include Kathy Rivkin Daum and William Kennedy for BMG Films, Deb Klein for Primary Wave Music, Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Melissa Etheridge. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, and produced by Jonathan Lynch for Shark Pig Studios.

After the Screening: Melissa Etheridge will perform a short acoustic set at the Beacon Theatre, presented by City National Bank.

Mr. Loverman (BBC 1) - New Series World Premiere. Based on the novel by Booker winner Bernardine Evaristo, ‘Mr Loverman’ is the story of Barry (Lennie James); a 74-year-old, Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality known for his dapper taste. His wife Carmel (Sharon D Clarke) suspects he’s been cheating. Little does she know what's really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris (Ariyon Bakare). Now facing his final chapter, Barry has big choices to make that will force his family to question their futures. Executive produced by Faye Ward, Hannah Farrell, Hannah Price, Jo McClellan, Lennie James and Hong Khaou. Writer and Associate Producer Nathaniel Price. Directed by Hong Khaou. A Fable Pictures production for the BBC, distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

After the Screening: A conversation with executive producer and cast member Lennie James and writer and associate producer Nathaniel Price.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO) - Season Four World Premiere. My Brilliant Friend is the tale of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. Based on the bestselling novel by Elena Ferrante, the fourth installment of the saga, titled "Story of the Lost Child," finds Elena and Lila entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Amid motherhood and career demands, betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood. Executive produced by Lorenzo Mieli, Domenico Procacci, Saverio Costanzo, Paolo Sorrentino, Jennifer Schuur, Elena Recchia and Guido De Laurentiis. An HBO-RAI Series produced by Fremantle Italy, The Apartment and Wildside (both Fremantle Companies), Fandango and Mowe.

After the Screening: A conversation with cast members Alba Rohrwacher, Irene Maiorino, Fabrizio Gifuni, writer and executive producer Saverio Costanzo and director Laura Bispuri.

My Lady Jane (Prime Video) - New Series World Premiere. Gird your loins for the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded in 553... F*ck that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up. Starring Bader, Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, and Jordan Peters as King Edward. Creator Gemma Burgess is co-showrunner/executive producer, Meredith Glynn is co-showrunner/executive producer, Jamie Babbit is directing five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer, and Sarah Bradshaw and Laurie MacDonald are executive producers.

After the Screening: A conversation with the cast and creative team.

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) - New Series World Premiere. Presumed Innocent is an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams, and is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

After the Screening: A conversation with the cast and creative team.

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (National Geographic) - New Series World Premiere. A groundbreaking look at the infamous Stanford Prison Experiment, through the first-hand accounts of the original prisoners and guards. Their stories unravel a new narrative that interrogates the motives of the man pulling the strings, Dr. Philip Zimbardo, while exploring larger questions of human nature and the power of perspective. Utilizing Rashomon-style reenactments and an Act of Killing-inspired reunion component, the project brings the layers of storytelling to unexpected levels. Executive producers Juliette Eisner, Alex Braverman, Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster, Krista Manis, and Jennifer Wood.

After the Screening: A conversation with the original prisoners and guards of the Stanford Prison experiment.

The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed (MSNBC) - Limited Series World Premiere. To Be Destroyed follows author Dave Eggers as he meets with students and teachers in the Rapid City, SD school district where his novel, “The Circle”, was pulled from shelves along with works by Alison Bechdel, Stephen Chbosky, Bernardine Evaristo and Imbolo Mbue. Through footage of heated school board meetings, community rallies and interviews with locals, we learn how these books were designated “to be destroyed”. Directed by Arthur Bradford and Jennifer Ollman. Executive produced by Rashida Jones, Rebecca Kutler, Amanda Spain, Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway, Trevor Noah, Sanaz Yamin, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, David Hillman, Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt.

After the Screening: A conversation with author Dave Eggers.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol (AMC/AMC+) - Season Two World Premiere. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol picks up where season one of the series left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney, and is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

After the Screening: A conversation with executive producers and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, showrunner David Zabel and additional cast and creatives.

2024 TRIBECA FESTIVAL NOW SELECTION

Compelling independent episodic short and long-form pilots and series.

NOW Special Screening

Untitled Tim Burton Series, (United States) - Follow Tim Burton’s dream journey into the themes and relationships that shape his work, from the Misunderstood Monster to the dichotomy of dark vs light, and the magic of collaboration with fellow “outsiders” Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Helena Bonham Carter, and more. Created by Tara Wood.

After the screening: A conversation with director Tara Wood and guests.

NOW SHOWCASE A

Juice, (United Kingdom) - A vibrant and surreal comedy series created by Mawaan Rizwan.

Juice follows Jamma (Mawaan Rizwan), who desperately wants to be the center of attention but his family are constantly stealing his thunder. And when he finally does get the validation from boyfriend Guy (Russell Tovey), he can't handle it. Jamma's hyperactive imagination goes into overdrive and the world transforms around him. Created by Mawaan Rizwan.Le Parrot, (United States) - Three siblings return home for their mother's funeral. Chaos ensues when they realize their mother has left behind her pet parrot. Created by Rachael Sonnenberg.

Yanqui, (Argentina) - After a one-night stand abroad leads to pregnancy, a failed NYC entrepreneur turned cat-shelter volunteer travels to Argentina to prove he’s not like his (absent) father. Created by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and Sean Quinn.

NOW SHOWCASE B

Black Fruit, (United States) - When Lalo is thrown off course by the sudden death of his father, he suppresses his loss with impulsive actions that disrupt his life. While he and his best friend Karla, both in their mid-twenties, queer and Black in Germany, try to shape who they want to become, they are forced to grapple with the limits of their flexibility. Created by Lamin Leroy Gibba.

I Need Your Love, (United States) - I Need Your Love is a bittersweet comedy about pop singer Camille Trust’s struggle to make a name for herself in New York’s cutthroat music scene—from sleazy producers and vengeful Swifties to heartbreak and self-sabotage. It’s raw. It’s messy. And most of it actually happened. Created by Walker Kalan and Camile Trust.

This Really Happened, (United States) - Based on a true story, Kate and Zoe, two young creatives in the throes of new love, have discovered they’ve been dating the same person: “BOY.” Determined to create some kind of brilliant revenge project, they recount their experiences in filmed interviews and fantastical flashbacks full of (literal) red flags. But will this process turn out to be more cathartic or soul-crushing? Created by Olivia AbiAssi and Kallen Prosterman.