2021's Tribeca Festival will include an official game lineup, with a new Games Official Selection to be included at the film festival for the first time. While this is not the first time video games have been featured in the Tribeca Festival, the media is getting a lot more space in this year’s edition, with a handful of events tailored to please players.

As Tribeca Festival announced in a press release, the new game award “honors an unreleased game for its potential for excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery and highly immersive worlds.” All the nominees have in common the fact that they are unreleased games, which already grab players’ attention for their potential to tell stories by using the media in a unique way. Among the eight nominees, we have highly anticipated titles, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Sable. Some less-known titles, though, like NORCO, also made the cut, bringing a lot of variety to Tribeca’s selection.

The newly created Game Awards is not the only gaming event at this year’s Tribeca festival, which will also host “The Songs of Red Dead Redemption 2”, a special live outdoor concert presented in partnership with Rockstar Games. The concert will feature Daniel Lanois, the original soundtrack producer for Red Dead Redemption 2, who together with his band and some special guests will perform the songs of the game. Some nominees for the Game Awards will also have exclusive demos presented at Tribeca through a virtual hub, while a special online spotlight event will reveal exclusive footage from all the official games lineup.

2021’s edition of the Tribeca Festival is slated for June 9-20, in New York City. Check out the list with all the nominees, with their presumed release window, below. You can also click on each game’s title to watch their official trailer:

Harold Halibut , release date to be determined, will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

, release date to be determined, will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Kena: Bridge of Spirits , expected to release this August 24, on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5.

, expected to release this August 24, on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5. Lost in Random , coming in 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

, coming in 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One. NORCO , release date to be determined, will be available on PC.

, release date to be determined, will be available on PC. Sable , coming in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

, coming in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Signalis , release date to be determined, will be available on PC.

, release date to be determined, will be available on PC. The Big Con , coming in 2021 for PC and Xbox One.

, coming in 2021 for PC and Xbox One. TWELVE MINUTES, coming in 2021 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

