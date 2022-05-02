While much of the focus of the annual Tribeca Film Festival is on the exciting lineup of new films curated specifically for the occasion, the festival also offers an opportunity to learn and hear from creatives from all over the entertainment industry. Cast reunions, master classes, and conversations with some of the biggest names out there are all staples of the fest, and this year features some massive names coming in to share their perspectives. Tribeca announced a lineup that includes award winners, comedians, directors, and some reunions years in the making. The festival lasts from June 8 through 19.

Headlining the talks segment of the Tribeca Festival are Grammy winners Taylor Swift and Pharrell Williams, and NBC Late Night host Seth Myers talking with SNL's Aidy Bryant. Swift will be giving a special screening of her short film "All Too Well: The Short Film" before setting up her panel to discuss her work. Also set to speak are Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, DJ Steve Aoki, comedian Tig Notaro, photographer and artist JR, director and stand-up comedian W Kamau Bell, and television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal in conversation with actor and director Alex Edelman. On the directing end, the multi-talented award-winning director, actor, writer, and producer Tyler Perry will talk with CBS Mornings' Gayle King and Julian Schnabel will screen and commentate on his classic Before Night Falls.

Rounding out the talks is a virtual discussion with the modern hot commodity Adam McKay. The Academy-winning director, producer, and screenwriter will sit down with Eric Kohn of IndieWire to discuss his works ranging from writing for SNL all the way up to Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. You won't even have to attend to be a part of this discussion as Tribeca at Home will make it available to anyone interested.

Regarding reunions, three film casts are set to appear for their anniversaries for panels during the fest. Among those will be Al Pacino and Rober De Niro discussing their critically acclaimed 1995 film Heat along with director Michael Mann and producer Art Linson. Pacino isn't just there to pal around with De Niro though, as he's also set to present a remastered screening of The Godfather for the legendary film's 50th anniversary. The cast of crew of Eve's Bayou including director Kasi Lemmons, producer Caldecot “Cotty'' Chubb, and Meagan Good, will also be there to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film, while director Todd Haynes, producer Christine Vachon, and actors Ewan McGregor and Micko Westmorland celebrate the same for Velvet Goldmine.

De Niro is also there to hand out the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award to Common in celebration of the Academy Award, Grammy, and Emmy winner's constant efforts in the name of social justice and raising up young, up-and-coming artists among so much more. The award is a recent addition to the festival, beginning in 2021 with Stacey Abrams as its first recipient.

Rounding out the fest is a series of free master classes from veterans in the filmmaking industry. Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the directors of Kanye West's jeen-yuhs headline the series with a class on documentary directing. Other classes include a making-of presentation for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience with Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games, a discussion with intimacy coordinator Alicia Rodis, a conversation with music supervisor Randall Poster, a session with former Marvel President & Publisher/AWA Studios CEO Bill Jemas to talk about building a comic book universe, and dialogue with Scott Z. Burns, Dorothy Fortenberry, and the Producers Guild of America on sustainable filmmaking.

You can check out the full lineup of Tribeca Festival Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes for this year on the festival's website.

