If society is feeling bad, take comfort in the fact that it can always get worse. Just look at the trailer for Tribes of Europa, an internationally-produced new Netflix sci-fi series that plunges us headfirst into a dystopian hellscape like none other. Post-apocalyptic factions, bloodsports for entertainment, and a surprising emphasis on brutal action — this trailer has it all for connoisseurs of a certain type of story, and it comes from the producers of previous Netflix German sensation Dark to boot.

By 2074, disaster leads to war leads to hate leads to suffering, and Europe is split roughly into three Tribes. Some of them are peaceful enough, like the trio of siblings (Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius, David Ali Rashed) from the Origines tribe. But many of them are focused on power, domination, and vengeance. What happens when these siblings are separated, forced to fight for the salvation of this divided world? I imagine that will be explored in the resulting television series, don't you?

Tribes of Europa comes from creator Philip Koch, who wrote the series alongside Jana Burbach and Benjamin Seiler. And as if to assuage my specific fears that this show is simply too grim for these times, he spoke of the need to communicate a universal sense of hope through the series: "We noticed that we have to bring out the positive and hope more strongly. We are not moving in a radioactively contaminated post-apocalypse where doom lurks behind every corner. Rather, we are living in an exciting world where everybody gets back on their feet. A new beginning for the continent, full of hope – symbolic thus its new name: Europa, with an English pronunciation."

Tribes of Europa comes to Netflix February 19. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origines tribe - Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) - are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

