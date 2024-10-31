Heavy metal horror is a genre that was born, peaked, and all but died out in the 1980s. It was a time when the satanic panic was in full swing, and people like Tipper Gore were telling everybody that heavy metal music was carving up the souls of America’s youth and serving them straight to the devil. Naturally, filmmakers would jump at the chance to lampoon this idea by exploiting it in horror movies, with one such film being 1986's Trick or Treat.

Charles Martin Smith steps behind the camera for a film that is rife with the tropes of heavy metal horror, with demonic records, an evil, dead rock star, and a hard rock soundtrack courtesy of "Fastway." Trick or Treat is a film that hits its beats in textbook fashion, making for a schlocky, fun ‘80s horror that plays it pretty safe, for better or worse. More than just music tropes, Smith includes some fun ideas in the story, with Curr being able to inhabit any electronic device with sound, like a radio-borne Freddy Krueger of sorts. There is also a flirting with grizzly revenge, as in Brian De Palma’s Carrie, though Smith ultimately shies away from a grittier ending.

The Satanic Panic Hits the Silver Screen

Close

The film follows Eddie (Marc Price), a typical highschool outcast with a passion for heavy metal and a crush on the most popular girl in school, Leslie (Lisa Orgolini). Though his room is adorned with all kinds of awesome ‘80s metal band merch, his favorite rockstar is hometown hero Sammi Curr (Tony Fields). Eddie is bullied by the school jocks, and his only escape is through heavy metal, until one day, Sammi Curr and his whole band are killed in a hotel fire. Eddie is distraught, but the local DJ, Nuke (played by Gene Simmons, emulating Wolfman Jack), gives him Curr’s final recording to help ease his sadness. Eddie, doing what any good heavy metal fan would, promptly plays the record backwards, and, to his surprise, hears Sammi Curr addressing him directly. The ethereal Curr offers to help Eddie get revenge on his bullies, which Eddie enthusiastically accepts, allowing demonic ghostly mayhem to ensue.

Charles Martin Smith ticks all the important boxes in this heavy metal horror, with a killer rock star, evil back-masking, and a hilarious cameo from Ozzy Osbourne as a zealous televangelist. It's obvious that the director and crew were not taking the real paranoia from the satanic panic era seriously, but rather, using it to tell a fun horror story.

How ‘Trick or Treat’ is a Little Less Than Memorable

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

As mentioned above, Trick or Treat sort of flirts with a “male Carrie” kind of plot, with Eddie seeming more than willing to use an evil spirit to take revenge. The setup in the first half is executed well, making viewers sympathize with Eddie while also building suspense about what he might do to his tormentors. But rather than show Eddie as a troubled teen giving in to rage as Carrie White does, Eddie suddenly relents as soon as the danger becomes real. This deflates the great build-up from the first half, and turns Trick or Treat into a cookie-cutter slasher for the second half. The movie does not quite go full Carrie with it, but there is carnage at a school dance. Only the deaths occur via guitar-borne disintegration rays instead of fire. This scene is schlocky and fun, but adding in some shock value might have made the film more memorable. Tthe movie does give audiences an unlikely hero who gets the girl, making it a classic sort of ending, if not a little clichéd.

Charles Martin Smith delivered what is likely the first recognizable heavy metal horror in Trick or Treat, and he made it a fun, classic story to boot. There is plenty for metal fans to appreciate here, especially with the celebrity cameos. And ‘80s horror fans will enjoy the creative scares and original take on “object possession." There are fun kills and whacky '80s effects, all accompanied by a great hard rock soundtrack. While it could have taken more risks, and perhaps been better remembered for doing so, Trick or Treat remains a fun, sometimes hilarious horror movie that is perfect for a heavy-metal Halloween.

Trick or Treat Release Date October 24, 1986 Director Charles Martin Smith Cast Marc Price , Tony Fields , Lisa Orgolini , Doug Savant , Elaine Joyce , Glen Morgan , Gene Simmons , Ozzy Osbourne , Elise Richards , Richard Pachorek , Clare Torao , Alice Nunn , Larry Sprinkle , Charles Martin Smith , Claudia Templeton , Denney Pierce , Ray Shaffer , Brad Thomas , Terry Loughlin , Graham Smith , Kevin Yagher , Amy Bertolette Runtime 97 Minutes Writers Rhet Topham , Joel Soisson , Michael S. Murphey Expand

Trick or Treat is available to stream with a Screambox subscription on Prime Video in the US.

Watch on Amazon Prime