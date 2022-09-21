It’s almost October which means it's officially the Halloween season. The time has come to watch a whole ton of spooky movies, and you can’t have a Halloween marathon without Scooby-Doo. The franchise has been a staple in animation for over the last 50 years. Now Mystery Inc.’s next movie Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! is coming out in October and Warner Brothers has released a new clip from the spooky adventure.

The new clip shows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby returning to Coolsville to celebrate Halloween. Fred’s not all too thrilled about the idea as he always wants to be solving a good mystery, but Shaggy and Scooby couldn’t be more delighted. They’re so happy that the pair go into a classic montage of the pair trick-or-treating in the cutest Halloween costumes ever. Shaggy’s dressed like Scooby while Scooby’s dressed like his best pal Shaggy.

However, the candy-filled peace won’t last long as the gang will soon be wrapped in another mystery full of doppelgänger ghosts. This new film looks to connect Scooby-Doo’s rich 50-plus year history with a mask maker named Coco Diablo who’s a part of a costume crime syndicate. The character has made costumes for all their famous villains like The Black Knight Ghost, Captain Cutler’s Ghost, and the Space Kook — all doppelgänger ghosts that will appear in this film.

Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! will be the 37th direct-to-video film in the modern era of the franchise that started with the brilliantly haunting Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island in 1998. While the animated part of the series has been hit-or-miss since then when Scooby-Doo celebrates its history the stories have been really memorable. For example, the live-action sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase have been some of the most beloved mysteries in the franchise. From the previously released trailer, this new film looks to continue the series' more upward comedic trend rather than its more balanced horror-comedy blend of the original cartoons and movies. However, we hope that Trick or Treat will be more in line with the classics like Zombie Island and Witch’s Ghost rather than the series’ more forgettable entries like Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!.

Scooby-Doo fans won’t have to wait long to find out where it lands, as Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! is releasing digitally on October 4 before premiering on Cartoon Network on October 14 as a part of the network’s Scoobtober Halloween celebration. The film is also arriving on DVD on October 18. You can pre-order Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! on Amazon now. You can also watch the new festive clip down below.