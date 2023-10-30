The Big Picture Trick 'r Treat 2 took over 15 years to get made because the director, Michael Dougherty, wanted to ensure it wouldn't be "crap" like some horror sequels.

Dougherty didn't want to stretch the premise thin and risk a lesser-quality sequel.

While Trick 'r Treat 2 is still in the early stages of development, Dougherty is focused on creating a script that lives up to the original and maintains creative control over the franchise.

Even though we’re all happy that Trick ‘r Treat 2 is finally moving forward, we can’t help but wonder why it took so long – over 15 years – for it to get made. This is why Collider’s Perri Nemiroff didn’t beat around the bush when interviewing the movie’s director and writer Michael Dougherty. Turns out, the filmmaker had an equally direct answer to give when asked why it took so long to do a sequel — He said it’s “because I don't want it to be crap."

As funny as the answer is, there is a point to it, as Dougherty expanded during the Q&A following a screening of the original for Scary Perri's Horror Series. Horror hits are known to extend for long periods of time – just recently we had the 10th Saw movie, Insidious 5, and Scream 6, just to name a few – but they’re also known for stretching their premises pretty thin, and Dougherty didn’t want that to happen with his creation:

“I mean, I love all of our favorite horror franchise characters as much as any of us, but not all of them are great. And I know we've grown to love even the lesser chapters of our favorite horror series. There's always a cheese value to them, but if I'm gonna do a sequel, I want it to be as good if not better than the original, and good things take time. The last thing I would want is to see ‘Trick ‘r Treat Part 9: Sam Goes to Space,’ you know? Although that does have potential, I will say.”

'Trick 'r Treat 2' Will Meet An Entirely New Public

While this is all true, we also have to consider the fact that Trick ‘r Treat 2 will come into a very different world, and if it’s as good or better than the first one, fans will likely want more sequels — and they won’t want to wait another 15 years for it. Dougherty will also likely have to deal with streamers wanting to buy his IP, which was not as much of a reality back in 2007. So he might have to stand his ground to retain creative control over the franchise.

Trick ‘r Treat 2 is still in the early stages of development, but Dougherty confirmed to us that he’s hard at work on the script. Should the sequel follow the same structure as the original, we’re bound to see interconnected Halloween stories that have creepy little Sam as their connecting thread. It’s also possible that the sequel becomes another thing entirely, as sometimes happens with horror franchises. For now, we can only speculate. Trick 'r Treat is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

You can watch Nemiroff's full interview with Dougherty below: