The Big Picture Trick 'r Treat 2 is officially in the works with a great script and the return of director Michael Dougherty and his collaborators.

The Hunger Games is being adapted into a stage play, set to open in 2024.

Hosts John and Maggie share their sizzling hot horror takes!

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

On today’s episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, are feeling the spooky season spirit! This is an exciting one for horror fans as they discuss writer-director Michael Dougherty’s recent comments about his sequel, Trick ‘r Treat 2, sparking their own horror movie hot takes. You can check this out and more by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

As the countdown to Halloween dwindles, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff is celebrating the season in style with Scary Perri’s Horror Series with Landmark Theatres (you can still go snag some tickets!). Each special screening is followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, and after completing the seasonal ritual of watching Trick ‘r Treat, Dougherty shared some very good news. A sequel has been in talks since 2013, but finally, the director confirmed Trick ‘r Treat 2 is creatively underway. He’s reunited with Zach Shields and Todd Casey, collaborators from his other holiday horror, Krampus, and says that they’ve cooked up “a really, really great script for a sequel.” He also told Perri that Sam, the precocious little Halloween entity, will be going toe-to-toe with someone, or something, even more menacing than Brian Cox!

Before sharing their horror hot takes, John and Maggie discuss the announcement that The Hunger Games is taking audiences into the arena with a new stage play. After the prequel film, A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, hits theaters this November, fans of the franchise will have an opportunity to see the original book and movie adapted to stage by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson and director Matthew Dunster. But do we want to revisit the first Hunger Games as a play? Regardless, the play is set to open its curtains in the fall of 2024. To wrap things up, John and Maggie give some spicy hot horror takes. Do you agree more villains should be hot? (Cough Jennifer's Body cough Scream) Do you think the beloved Halloween staple, Hocus Pocus, starring award-winning Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is overrated and should have faded into oblivion? Check out what John and Maggie have to say in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

If you can't catch the shows live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts!