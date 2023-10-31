The Big Picture Director Michael Dougherty originally pitched "Trick 'r Treat" as a segmented film in the vein of "Creepshow" with the involvement of horror legends George Romero, Tobe Hooper, and John Carpenter.

Director Michael Dougherty delivered a true Halloween classic with his horror anthology film Trick 'r Treat released in 2007. Before it became the interconnected story of monstrous ghouls in Warren Valley with the adorable yet vengeful holiday tradition enforcer Sam at the center, however, it was more of a segmented film in the vein of Creepshow or other similar titles. According to Dougherty, it even had a few legendary directors involved including the king of zombies George Romero and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre mastermind Tobe Hooper. While speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff during a Trick 'r Treat Q&A and screening for Scary Perri's Horror Series, he recounted his experience pitching the film to one other potential collaborator — John Carpenter.

For Dougherty, it all began with Pumpkinhead director and special effects guru Stan Winston. "Yeah. The first producer who optioned the script and said he wanted to make it was Stan Winston," he told Nemiroff. "When I showed up to LA, he was the first person to say, 'I know you're doing animation, but you should really make movies.' He became my first mentor in the business. And so I went off and I wrote the first draft, gave it to Stan, and he goes, 'I love this. This reminds me of Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt. Let me try and gather some other horror filmmakers and get them attached to it, and we'll take it out and shop it.'" At the time, Dougherty's mind was solely focused on writing and directing seemed out of the question especially considering the names Winston would invoke.

As soon as Winston brought up three all-time horror legends, Dougherty couldn't believe what he was hearing. "And then he called me up and he's like, 'Alright, I got Tobe Hooper, George Romero. I'm working on Carpenter. I'll do a segment,' and he goes, 'You might need to go meet with John Carpenter to convince him to do it.'" Carpenter is best known for creating the landmark Halloween franchise as well as iconic films like The Thing, Escape From New York, and They Live among many others. Dougherty knew that it was going to be a tough sell considering the gulf between his horror experience and Carpenter's eye-watering resume of classics. "And I was like, 'What the f— are you talking about? You want me to convince John Carpenter to direct a segment of this?'"

Major Studios Passed on 'Trick 'r Treat' Despite Having "the Avengers of Horror Directors" Attached

In fairness, Dougherty had a few things going for him. Romero, Hooper, and Winston were all committed, meaning Carpenter would be sharing a space with his peers. Dougherty also happened to share an agent with the Halloween mastermind, giving him an in with the filmmaker. It was still a nerve-wracking experience that is forever ingrained in the writer/director's mind, and, unfortunately, there were always going to be challenges to move Trick 'r Treat forward even if Carpenter said yes:

"I'll never forget, I had to go to The Egyptian, and he was doing a screening of The Thing. We had the same agent and the agent said, 'Okay, well, you have to go meet with Carpenter while the movie’s running and talk to him about your script.' And I'm trembling. I'm just terrified because it's like, 'Go meet with God and convince him to work with you.' So, he's out there smoking and I had to very humbly approach him and ask him if he'd be interested. At the end of it he was like, 'Yeah, alright. I'll do it.' Then we went out with the script, and I’ve got the Avengers of horror directors, and nobody in town wanted to buy it. Every studio passed on it. Not every studio, but I remember one keynote we got was, 'Nobody wants to see vampires, werewolves or zombies because they're too old-fashioned.'"

Sadly, this star-studded version of Trick 'r Treat never came to be, but it did give Dougherty time to gain some much-needed experience in Hollywood. As he recounted in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he would use the setback as an opportunity to pen a pair of Bryan Singer films including X2 and Superman Returns before eventually returning to his horror script. By that time, he was skilled enough to take the reins for Trick 'r Treat himself and Legendary gave him a shot. It took a while to catch on with audiences, but now it's hard to imagine the Halloween classic without Dougherty crafting horror out of myth, Sam looming throughout the interconnected stories of holiday cheer, and that stellar cast featuring Brian Cox, Anna Paquin, Dylan Baker, and more.

A sequel to Trick 'r Treat is currently in production after years stuck in development hell. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news as Dougherty and his Krampus co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields continue working on the project. This Halloween, you can stream the original film at home through Max in the U.S.

You can watch Nemiroff's full conversation with Dougherty below.