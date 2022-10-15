The cult classic horror anthology Trick ‘r Treat is receiving a lot of love this Halloween. The Michael Dougherty directed film is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022 and is currently enjoying a spooky theatrical release for the first time. Now Legendary is releasing a new Amazon collection for the film that will make horror lovers everywhere happy.

The massive collection is full of so many sweet goodies centered around the haunting world of Trick ‘r Treat. There are an endless amount of t-shirts and sweatshirts that feature the film’s now iconic mascot Sam. This spirit of Halloween night is known for making sure everyone takes the chilling day’s traditions seriously. There are many rules to be enforced on this night including “always check your candy”, “never take your decorations down before midnight on November 1”, and “never hurt the innocent”. All rules that many of the mischievous residents of Warren Valley rarely follow throughout the film. Rules like “pass out treats” and “always check your candy” can also be seen on many of the shirts and bags in this collection. Other cool things included in this new line is a Sam themed PopGrip for your phone, a costume prop of Sam’s infamous bitten pumpkin lollipop, and a string of pumpkin lollipop lights. You can also buy the Trick ‘r Treat Blu-ray, a Sam costume, and Sam Funko Pop in this collection.

There is just way too much horror goodness in this collection to mention here, but this merchandise line is more than worthy of Trick ‘r Treat’s Halloween legacy. This film, which starred Dylan Baker, Anna Paquin, Rochelle Aytes, and Brian Cox, is full of gleefully deranged Halloween spirit, horrifically clever intrigue, and memorable horror stories. It also stands toe to toe with the best anthology films like Creepshow. The film's longevity has a lot to do with Sam who has become a horror legend over the last 15 years. His iconic burlap sack and orange pajama design is oddly cute and creepy. Whether it's the satisfyingly spooky atmosphere, fun storylines involving classic genre tropes like ghosts and werewolves, or the authentic portrayal of an average American town on Halloween night, Trick ‘r Treat is a must-watch every Halloween.

Trick ‘r Treat is enjoying a second life in theaters throughout the month of October. To prepare yourself to see Sam in all his ghastly glory on the big screen and while we anxiously wait for a sequel, you can view the entire new Trick ‘r Treat Amazon collection on their site. You can also view film’s trailer down below.