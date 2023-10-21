The last two decades have seen a ton of horror films that genre fans have fallen in love with. However, in the anthology space, none have become as beloved as Trick ‘r Treat from director Michael Dougherty. The film celebrated its 15th anniversary just last year and part of the festivities was the announcement of a Trick ‘r Treat omnibus. The graphic novel, launched on Kickstarter ,collected the original comic adaptation of the film and its sequel comic Trick ‘r Treat: Day of the Dead. However, it also was revealed that the omnibus would contain a new story written by Dougherty titled Trick ‘r Treat: Haunted. Now the cover for Haunted has been revealed.

Provided by Bloody Disgusting, Haunted’s cover features a spooky looking woman in a pumpkin patch on an eerie fall night. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the woman’s holding Sam’s iconic pumpkin lollipop and that the spirit of Halloween is watching her closely. This is indicated by Sam’s button eyes seen peeking out from the night sky. Haunted, along with the rest of the 260-page omnibus, won't be sold at retail, but there are still copies available to buy on Kickstarter.

Trick ‘r Treat is beloved because it oozed Halloween spirit. It doesn’t act like your typical short story collection as each vignette is connected by the town of Warren Valley. Sam is like the Crypt Keeper in the Creepshow franchise, but instead of telling us the story, he gleefully enforces it with rules of Halloween. This included always handing out candy, always wearing a costume, respecting the dead, and never extinguishing a flame of a jack-o’-lantern before midnight on Halloween. From werewolves to urban legends to twisted killers poisoning candy, Sam was the curator of all things terrifying.

Is ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ Getting a Sequel?

While there have been hints at a sequel for many years now, there have been no confirmations or developments on that front. However, places like Spirit Halloween would make you think otherwise as the popular mascot has become the one of the many undead faces of the spooky season. While horror fans anxiously wait for a sequel, you can grab your copy of the Trick ‘r Treat 15th anniversary omnibus on their Kickstarter. The film’s also streaming on Max and receiving a special Collider screening this weekend. Check out the new omnibus cover below: